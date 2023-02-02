Butler County history column: The Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument, Walter McDonald and his models

An April 25, 1936 a “Journal-News” article reported that the Butler County Commission had selected Walter Scott McDonald to replace Dilyerd as the monument’s new custodian. McDonald (1878-1949) had served as the Lance-Corporal of Company C of the 28th Regiment of the U.S. Volunteer Infantry during the Spanish-American War. He enlisted Aug. 23, 1899, received training at Camp Meade, Pennsylvania, and sailed from the Presidio in San Francisco on Oct. 25, arriving in Manila Bay, Philippines on November 23, 1899.

His company fought in battles at Putol, Perez Das Marinas, Sinishian River, Taal and several other skirmishes. McDonald and his company returned to San Francisco and the Presidio on April 15, 1901 and the men were mustered out of the service on May 1 (Conner, W.B., History of the 28th Regiment Infantry, United States Volunteers with Roster and Record of Events by Companies. San Francisco: Whitaker & Ray, Company, 1901).

McDonald was a member of the Grubbs-Bagley Camp No. 16 of the United Spanish American War Veterans and served the group as a trustee, officer of the day, and junior vice-commander. His wife, Anna Catherine (Beer) McDonald (1885-1957), was an officer of the Adelaide-Worth Bugley Auxiliary. The couple had three daughters named Josephine (Mrs. Robert Dilg), Mary (Mrs. Donald McDaniel), and Mildred (Mrs. Michael Porazzo). Prior to becoming monument custodian on May 1, 1936, McDonald had several occupations including being a barber, paper coater at Champion Paper, confectionery, and machinist.

Scale model making must have been a hobby for McDonald. He spent twenty months during 1938 and 1939 building the replica of Fort Hamilton seen with him in the photo at the right (Photo courtesy of Donald Shollen-barger). The miniature fort, based on a sketch in the 1875 Atlas of Butler County, is still prominently displayed in a glass case near the memorial’s front entrance. It contains all the buildings of the original Fort Hamilton including log cabins, barracks, storerooms, powder magazines, block houses with cannon and rifle slots, officers’ quarters, stables and mess building.

McDonald said he used 9,029 pieces of wood in constructing the model.

The minutes of our historical society for Nov. 7, 1947 indicate that Jackson donated the four scale models seen below. Jackson built the replicas of a Miami-Erie canal boat, barrel cart, Conestoga wagon and stagecoach while working at the memorial before retiring in 1947. The canal boat is prominently displayed opposite the main entrance to the Randall research center. The three other models are on view along the center’s walls.

During McDonald’s 11 years of service as memorial custodian he cared for all sorts of military memorabilia including uniforms and firearms used in various wars, newspaper articles, photographs, and an important library of books related to America’s wars and local participation. He worked to build the monument’s data base of county soldiers and was responsible for keeping the memorial’s interior clean.

During one cleaning session in 1936 McDonald found a flag that had been carried by Hamiltonian William Rooke when the Ohio Volunteer 83rd Infantry entered Fort Vicksburg, Mississippi and hoisted over the fort in May 1863.

Walter McDonald died from terminal pneumonia and pulmonary emphysema on April 14, 1949. He was buried at St. Stephens Cemetery.

This column is published on behalf of the Butler County Historical Society, located at 327 N. Second St. in Hamilton. See more about the BCHS online at bchistoricalsociety.com.