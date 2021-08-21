journal-news logo
X

Butler County health commissioner retiring; ‘Time is right for a new person at the helm’

Jennifer Bailer, Butler County General Health District commissioner, announced tonight she's retiring at the end of the month. (File Photo/Journal-News)
Caption
Jennifer Bailer, Butler County General Health District commissioner, announced tonight she's retiring at the end of the month. (File Photo/Journal-News)

News
By Rick McCrabb
56 minutes ago

The Butler County General Health District commissioner announced Friday night she’s retiring at the end of the month.

Jenny Bailer said she’s retiring effective Aug. 31.

She said in an email that her goal when she became health commissioner was to ensure that the district became nationally accredited. She said the health board recently received “very high scores’ from the Public Health Accrediting Board and full accreditation likely will be announced shortly.

“My staff accomplished this while responding to a world wide pandemic — no small feat,” she wrote. “I am very proud of them! With that milestone achieved, the time is right for a new person at the helm. I am very much looking forward to pursing new and different challenges, and spending more time with family and friends. I wish all the best to my staff and professional colleagues.”

In Other News
1
Pilot killed in Champaign County crash ID’d; U.S. 68 remains shut down
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Liberty Way closure affecting traffic this weekend
4
6-year-old helps school with a lemonade stand, brothers start their...
5
PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from August 2001
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top