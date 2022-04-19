Butler County GOP to vote on county auditor endorsement today

Embattled Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is seeking an endorsement from the county Republican Party this evening despite the fact he is under an indictment for bribery and running unopposed.
GOP Chairman Todd Hall told the Journal-News Reynolds asked for the endorsement in the May 3 primary election before he was indicted in early February. The central committee will vote by secret ballot tonight on the endorsement.
“Per the bylaws in my opinion yes we need to vote, he applied for the process of endorsement,” Hall said.
He was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain. If he is found guilty he faces up to 7 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
Reynolds sent out an email last Thursday to GOP members including three audio tapes that appear to contradict the state’s claim that he tried to solicit a $200,000 consulting fee to facilitate development that would benefit his family.
He thanks members who have reached out to express support during this “extraordinary assault on my character” and accused some members of the local GOP of using a “playbook crafted by Democrats” to destroy him.
“Unfortunately, several members of the Republican Party have used this same playbook to advance a false narrative against me, in an attempt to ruin my hard-earned reputation and have me removed from my duly-elected office,” Reynolds wrote. “The excerpts below, are from Journal News articles describes how the Butler County Sheriff’s Office submitted documents with false information to the Ohio Supreme Court in their attempt to have me suspended from office. Please read the excerpts below and listen to the attached audio file. The false narrative being pushed will be obvious.”
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones’ office began investigating Reynolds last summer after receiving some complaints about his development dealings. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations also joined the probe. A special commission convened by the high court refused to suspend Reynolds.
He pleaded not guilty and has been free on his own recognizance. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Reynolds had a challenger in the Republican primary until West Chester Twp. Bruce Jones withdrew a couple weeks ago.
