Butler County GOP to vote on county auditor endorsement today

He thanks members who have reached out to express support during this “extraordinary assault on my character” and accused some members of the local GOP of using a “playbook crafted by Democrats” to destroy him.

“Unfortunately, several members of the Republican Party have used this same playbook to advance a false narrative against me, in an attempt to ruin my hard-earned reputation and have me removed from my duly-elected office,” Reynolds wrote. “The excerpts below, are from Journal News articles describes how the Butler County Sheriff’s Office submitted documents with false information to the Ohio Supreme Court in their attempt to have me suspended from office. Please read the excerpts below and listen to the attached audio file. The false narrative being pushed will be obvious.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones’ office began investigating Reynolds last summer after receiving some complaints about his development dealings. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigations also joined the probe. A special commission convened by the high court refused to suspend Reynolds.

He pleaded not guilty and has been free on his own recognizance. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Reynolds had a challenger in the Republican primary until West Chester Twp. Bruce Jones withdrew a couple weeks ago.