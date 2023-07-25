Butler County Fair: Schedule for today, July 25

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.
The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.
The following is the schedule for Tuesday, July 25:
Fair Day Sponsor: Zimmer Tractor
Jr. Fair Swine Show, 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair Horse Show-English, Gated & Dressage, 9 a.m.
Jr. Fair Nutrition Judging & Skillathon, 9 a.m.
Pie Judging, 10:30 a.m.
Jr Fair Dog Cloverbud CGC & Trick Dog, 6 p.m.
Pie and Cake Auction, 6 p.m.
Broken Horn Rodeo, 7 p.m.
