Butler County Fair: Schedule for today, July 25

By Journal-News
42 minutes ago

General daily admission to the 173rd Butler County Fair is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

The following is the schedule for Tuesday, July 25:

Fair Day Sponsor: Zimmer Tractor

Jr. Fair Swine Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Horse Show-English, Gated & Dressage, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Nutrition Judging & Skillathon, 9 a.m.

Pie Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Jr Fair Dog Cloverbud CGC & Trick Dog, 6 p.m.

Pie and Cake Auction, 6 p.m.

Broken Horn Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Fair information: butlercountyohfair.org

Daily coverage: journal-news.com

Journal-News
