Monroe city manager to resign for a new job
Butler County Fair: Open Class results from Tuesday and Wednesday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

