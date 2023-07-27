Butler County Fair: Open Class results from Tuesday and Wednesday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.