Butler County Fair 2023: 4H Special Interests and FCS projects results from Sunday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.

Dept.: FCS Clothing

406 Clothes for High School and College

1st, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

407 Accessories for Teens

1st, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers

409 Sew Fun

1st, Haley Beiser, Milford Mini Farmers

2nd, Jeanette Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Mya Glasshagel, Milford Mini Farmers

4th, Lenora Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands

5th, Charlotte Mignery, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

6th, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

410 Designed by Me

1st, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

411 em•bel•lish: A 4-H Guide to Wearable Art

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

412 Sew for Others

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

2nd, Kaleb Green, Liberty Pattern Pals

3rd, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Miranda Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

5th, Adalyn Tatum, Mystical Makers, Rookie Construction Award

413 Sundresses and Jumpers Jr

1st, Shelby McCoy, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Kenzie Tatum, Mystical Makers

3rd, Raegan Fisher, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Audree Mikulich, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands

415 Ready, Set, Sew Active!

1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers

3rd, Jennah Huff, Kickin Country Kids

417 Dress-Up Outfit

1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Senior Construction Award

2nd, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch,

3rd, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

418 Loungewear

1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Junior Construction Award

2nd, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers

419 Terrific Tops Jr.

1st, Ava Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals

2nd, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

419 Terrific Tops Sr..

1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

425 Look Great for Less Jr.

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

425 Look Great for Less Sr..

1st, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

2nd, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country

426 Clothing for Your Career Sr..

1st, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch

430 Shopping Savvy Jr

1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Sophia Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers

430 Shopping Savvy Sr.

1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town & Country

3rd, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country

Dept: FCS Related

405 The Laundry Project Jr

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

445 Becoming Money Wise Jr

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Srisha Koduru, Extreme Team

3rd, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

448 Teens on the Road to Financial Success

1st, Alyssa Thompson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Andrew Okoye, Extreme Team

4th, Adalynn Schwegmann, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

491 It’s My Home Jr

1st, Hogan Schnetzer, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County

494 Makeover My Space Jr

1st, Makenzie Wood, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

494 Makeover My Space Sr..

1st, Bodie Schnetzer, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County

2nd, Charleigh Hudson, Barnyard Wranglers

3rd, Grace Bartels, Outback Pack

495 Your First Home Away from Home (Online)

1st, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch

Dept.: Small Animals-Cat

216 Purr-fect Pals: Level 1

1st, Livian Hersha, Mystical Makers

217 Climbing Up: Level 2

1st, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country

Dept.: Small Animals-Pet

215 Cavy Project and Record Book Jr.

1st, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Best Miscellaneous Pocket Pet

228PE Rabbit Pet Jr.

1st, Carrick McCarty, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Claire Hays, Fairfield Busy Bunch

3rd, Uriah Mcguire, Horsemasters & More

4th, Anndriana Delph, Horsemasters & More

5th, Danielle Barney, Horsemasters & More

6th, Mia Bowling, Horses R Us 2

7th, Isabella Salas, Horsemasters & More

8th, Anastasia Todd, Classy Canines & Critters

228PE Rabbit Pet Sr..

1st, Rebekah Runge, Horsemasters & More, Best Overall Pet Rabbit, Best Overall Pocket Pet

2nd, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack

3rd, Zach Wiles, Outback Pack

Dept.: Special Interest

091 Discovering 4-H Jr

1st, Robert Runge, Horsemasters & More

244 From Airedales to Zebras: Level 1

1st, Olivia Abbott, St. Clair Specialties

2nd, Mallory Fenech, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust

245 All Systems Go!: Level 2

1st, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

351 Staying Healthy Jr

1st, Ashton Withrow, Mystical Makers

2nd, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country

3rd, Abigail Okoye, Extreme Team

351 Staying Healthy Sr..

1st, Kaylee Morris, Horsemasters & More

352 Keeping Fit Jr.

1st, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country

352 Keeping Fit Sr..

1st, Kaylee Morris, Horsemasters & More

354 Medicine Science and Safety Jr.

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

354 Medicine Science and Safety Sr..

1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

355 Tracking Your Health and Fitness

1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Ruby Hutchison, Union Busy Fingers

357 Alcohol and Drug Abuse

1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles

358 The Truth About Tobacco Sr.

1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

359 Your Thoughts Matter

1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Sydney Hall, Extreme Team

360 Your Feelings Matter

1st, Sydney Hall, Extreme Team

365.00 General Self Determined Project Jr.

1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Special Interest Trophy

2nd, Samuel Smith, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Owen Truster, Reily 4-Her’s

4th, Zackary Krazl, Butler County Bandits

5th, Jameson Mann, Wayne Livestock Unlimited

6th, Jacob Mann, Wayne Livestock Unlimited

365.00 General Self Determined Project Sr..

1st, Harper Wolf, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co, Special Interest Trophy

2nd, Bryson Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

3rd, Makayla Krazl, Butler County Bandits

4th, Vaughn Cheney, Union Busy Fingers

5th, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack

6th, Marcus Hall, Extreme Team

365.00.1 3D Printing Jr.

1st, Casey Hall, Milford Achievers

2nd, Paysley Reeves, Milford Achievers

3rd, Zachary Cebelak, Milford Achievers

4th, Caysen Allen, Milford Achievers

365.00.1 3D Printing Sr..

1st, Mckinley Bowlin-Halcomb, Milford Achievers

2nd, Jennifer Byers, Milford Achievers

3rd, Shelby McGee, Milford Achievers

4th, Krystal Bunger, Milford Achievers

365.00.2 American Sign Language Jr.

1st, Levon Robertson, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

365.00.2 American Sign Language Sr..

1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles

365.00.6 Disability Advocacy And Awareness

1st, Daniela Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers

2nd, Calico Todd, Classy Canines & Critters

365.00.8 Model Railroading Jr

1st, Jacob Hesselbrock, Blazin Saddles

365.01 Pigeons

1st, Addelynn Caldwell, Butler County Top Hands

365.01 Reptiles and Amphibians

1st, Lucy Johnson, Milford Mini Farmers

365.02 Miniature Garden- Artificial Sr.

1st., Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country

365.02 Paper Craft Sr.

1st, Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch

365.02 Self Determined - Creative Arts, Other Sr.

1st, Lily Carpenter, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

365.03 Babysitting Jr.

1st, Eva Pratt, Mystical Makers

365.04 Flower Gardening Sr.

1st., Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch

365.04 Miniature Garden - Live Jr.

1st., Sadie Watkins, Butler County Sharpshooters

365.04 Miniature Garden - Live Sr..

1st., Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

365.06 Camp Counseling Sr.

1st., William Reams, Nibbles & Needles

371 Club Leadership Sr.

1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Kyler Boyd, Extreme Team

372 Diversity: The Source of Our Strength Sr.

1st, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, William Reams, Nibbles & Needles

377 Finding your Voice: Public Speaking Made Easy Jr.

1st, Eloise Berry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Arnav Kodkani, Extreme Team

382 Am I Ready for Work? Sr.

1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Matt Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

386 You’re Hired! Sr.

1st, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

434 Superhero You Jr.

1st, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country

442 Family History Treasure Hunt Jr.

1st, David Fahner, Mystical Makers

2nd, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Zachary Cebelak, Milford Achievers

4th, Yaseen Richter, Lagha Butler County Changemakers

442 Family History Treasure Hunt Sr.

1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

490 Science Fun With Dairy Food: The Case of the Missing Milk Jr.

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

492A Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Advanced Sr.

1st, Teodoro Warren, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

2nd, Remmi Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

492B Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Beginning Jr.

1st, Eloise Berry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Hope Ritter, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

2nd, Silas Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers

3rd, Carli Smith, Okeana Wranglers

4th, Olivia Nichols, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

5th, Addelyn Burke, St. Clair Specialties

6th, Liana Johnson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

6th, Kendall Warren, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

7th, Delaney Fritzsche, Outback Pack

8th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock

Honorable Mention, Lily Doyle, Rodeo Rams

Honorable Mention, Izabella Smith, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

492B Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Beginning Sr.

1st, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack

2nd, Grace Bartels, Outback Pack

3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Makayla Allen, Barnyard Rebels

492I Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Intermediate Jr.

1st, Gertie Hutchison, Union Busy Fingers

2nd, Zoe Pellegrino, Rodeo Rams

492I Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Intermediate Sr.

1st, Naomi Fritzsche, Outback Pack

2nd, Kaylee Taulbee, St. Clair Specialties

3rd, Jayne Haubner, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

493 Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry Sr.

1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles

496 My Favorite Things Jr.

1st, Caroline Eckert, 4-H City Slickers

2nd, Cooper Furniss, Nibbles & Needles

3rd, Reilly Brown, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

497 Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories Jr.

1st, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Ava Bartels, Outback Pack

3rd, Katherine Ritzi, Oxford Creative Clovers

497 Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories Sr.

1st, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch

2nd, Lucy Smith, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch

500 Science Fun with Physics Jr.

1st, Karthik Prabhakar, Extreme Team

501 Rockets Away (2-liter bottles) Jr.

1st, Ethan Aselage, Union Busy Fingers, Outstanding Aerospace

2nd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team

3rd, Michael Rotundo St. Clair Specialties

501 Rockets Away (2-liter bottles) Sr.

1st, Jerry Sexton, St. Clair Specialties

502 Science Fun With Flight Jr.

1st, Ava Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals

2nd, Michael Rotundo, St. Clair Specialties

3rd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team

503 Rockets Away (Solid fueled rockets) Jr.

1st, Arnav Kodkani, Extreme Team

2nd, Asher Johnson, Extreme Team

3rd, Silas Johnson, Extreme Team

4th, Michael Rotundo, St. Clair Specialties

5th, Ayden Blanton, St. Clair Specialties

6th, Mark Leara, Extreme Team

7th, Gabe Copeland, Butler County Sharpshooters

8th, Caysen Allen, Milford Achievers

8th, Peyton Williams, St. Clair Specialties

503 Rockets Away (Solid fueled rockets) Sr.

1st, Jerry Sexton, St. Clair Specialties

2nd, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack

3rd, Tristen Covey, St. Clair Specialties

4th, Mckinley Bowlin-Halcomb, Milford Achievers

503M Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master Jr.

1st, Srisha Koduru, Extreme Team

503M Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master Sr.

1st, Samuel Theil, Extreme Team, Outstanding Aerospace

2nd, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

3rd, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack

4th, Travis Burke, St. Clair Specialties

509 Robotics Essentials Jr.

1st, Jayden Scicluna, Union Busy Fingers

2nd, Reilly Brown, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

527 Magic of Electricity: Level 1 Jr.

1st, Robert Runge, Horsemasters & More

Magic of Electricity: Level 1 Sr.

1st, Ian Scharfenberg, Union Busy Fingers

528 Investigating Electricity: Level 2 Jr.

1st, Franklin Jennings, Wayne Town & Country

531 Science Fun with Electricity Jr.

1st, Waylin Ruskaup, Ross Ranchers

2nd, Colton Judd, Wayne Town & Country

3rd, Karthik Prabhakar, Extreme Team

540 Not Just Knots Jr.

1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

2nd, Skylar Jennings, Wayne Town & Country

540 Not Just Knots Sr.

1st, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers

541 Crank It Up: Level 1 Jr.

1st, Theodore Sherman, Oxford Creative Clovers, Outstanding Small Engine

2nd, Edward Mignery, Butler County Sharpshooters

3rd, Zackary Krazl, Butler County Bandits

541 Crank It Up: Level 1 Sr.

1st, Charles Simpson, Hanover Junk to Engines, Outstanding Small Engine,

542 Warm It Up: Level 2 Jr.

1st, Tristan Zeiser, Reily 4-Her’s

2nd, Makenna Parras, Hanover Junk to Engines

542 Warm It Up: Level 2 Sr.

1st, Faith Rapp, Busy Buddies

544 Ready, Set,...Mow! Jr.

1st, Owen Truster, Reily 4-Her’s

550 Young Engineers in Solar Energy Sr.

1st, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country

556 Measuring Up: Level 1 Jr.

1st, Matthew Davis Oxford, Creative Clovers, Outstanding Woodworking

2nd, Lenora Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands

3rd, Josie Rumpler, Barnyard Wranglers

4th, Elise Orozco, St. Clair Specialties

5th, Jaxon Bellman Mystical Makers

557 Making the Cut: Level 2 Jr.

1st, Waylin Ruskaup, Ross Ranchers

2nd, Zoe Pellegrino, Rodeo Rams

3rd, Miranda Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

557 Making the Cut: Level 2 Sr.

1st, Elijah Thompson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Zach Wiles, Outback Pack

559 Finishing Up: Level 4 Sr.

1st, Brayden Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Outstanding Woodworking,

573 Arcs and Sparks Jr.

1st, Emersen Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines

2nd, Raegan Miles, Hanover Junk to Engines

573 Arcs and Sparks Sr.

1st, Mollyann Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines

2nd, Ian Scharfenberg, Hanover Junk to Engines

3rd, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Beau Betz, Ross Ranchers

5th, Antonio Parras, Hanover Junk to Engines

584 Photography Basics, Book 1 Jr.

1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Alivia Comer Madison, Outlaws of Butler Co, Outstanding Photography

3rd, Jessa Smith, Okeana Wranglers

4th, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

584 Photography Basics, Book 1 Sr.

1st, Rebekah Runge, Horsemasters & More

585 Next Level Photography, Book 2 Jr.

1st, Colt Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

Next Level Photography, Book 2 Sr.

1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles

588.E The Writer in You, Essay Jr.

1st, Anna Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers

588.SS The Writer in You, Short Story Jr.

1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers

2nd, Nolan Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals

3rd, Micah Cusick, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

589M Photography Master Sr.

1st, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Outstanding Photography,

592 Get Started in Art Jr.

1st, Hannah McKenna, 4-H City Slickers

2nd, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers, Outstanding Creative Arts

3rd, Jameson Smith, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

592 Get Started in Art Sr.

1st, Elisa Jennings, Wayne Town & Country

2nd, Anthony Okoye, Extreme Team

593 Seeing Through Graphic Design Sr.

1st, Grace Rapp, Busy Buddies

2nd, Kaylee Taulbee, St. Clair Specialties, Outstanding Creative Arts

611 Explore the Outdoors Jr.

1st, Evan Abbott, St. Clair Specialties

612 Geology: Can You Dig It? Jr.

1st, Vera Noble, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County

612 Geology: Can You Dig It? Sr.

1st, Faith Rapp, Busy Buddies

613 Exploring Polar Science Sr.

1st, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch

2nd, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country

620 Why Trees Matter Jr.

1st, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

621 Ohio Birds Jr.

1st, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers

2nd, Ziva Jennings, Wayne Town & Country

3rd, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Gabriel Montgomery, Fairfield Busy Bunch

622 Trapping Muskrats in Ohio Jr.

1st, Braxton Miller, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

2nd, Connor Martin, St. Clair Specialties

623 Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing Jr.

1st, Easton Wilder, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers, Outstanding Conservation

2nd, Johnathan Fahner, Mystical Makers

3rd, Corbin Judd, Wayne Town & Country

4th, Brett Toth, Union Busy Fingers

5th, Caroline Eckert, 4-H City Slickers

6th, Edward Mignery, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co

7th, Levon Robertson, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers

624 Outdoor Adventurer: Intermediate Fishing Sr.

1st, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles & Needles, Outstanding Conservation

2nd, Scott Toth, Union Busy Fingers

3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers

4th, Isaac Rapp, Busy Buddies

630 Safe Use of Guns Jr.

1st, Matthew Davis, Butler County Sharpshooters

2nd, Jordan Walton, Butler County Sharpshooters

3rd, Dylan Smith, Butler County Sharpshooters

4th, Henry Brown, Butler County Sharpshooters

5th, Charlotte Mignery, Butler County Sharpshooters

6th, Brynn Farnsworth, Butler County Sharpshooters

7th, Harrison Eveatt, Butler County Sharpshooters

630 Safe Use of Guns Sr.

1st, Ann Kim, Butler County Sharpshooters

2nd, Christina Bare, Butler County Sharpshooters

631 Basic Archery

1st, Jeramy McCoy, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

641 Beekeeping Project and Record book

1st, David Bartels, Outback Pack

670 Canning and Freezing Jr.

1st, Lenora Wallace, (virtual), Butler County Top Hands

670 Canning and Freezing Sr.

1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles

671 How Does Your Garden Grow? Jr.

1st, Claire Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands

2nd, Sarah Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers

691 Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.

1st, Adyson Mathews, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

2nd, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County

3rd, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co

4th, Charles Schneider, Mystical Makers

5th, Claire Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands

691 Grow Your Own Vegetables Sr.

1st, Grace Harris, St. Clair Specialties