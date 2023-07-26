Butler County Fair 2023: 4H Special Interests and FCS projects results from Sunday

The Butler County Fair will be held through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Each day at the fair is different and include a number of contests from honey judging to horse shows. A Saturday (July 29) concert will feature Crush Bon Jovi Experience, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
The Journal-News will continue to update our web site through the week with the 4H and Senior Fair results as they become available.
Dept.: FCS Clothing
406 Clothes for High School and College
1st, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
407 Accessories for Teens
1st, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers
409 Sew Fun
1st, Haley Beiser, Milford Mini Farmers
2nd, Jeanette Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Mya Glasshagel, Milford Mini Farmers
4th, Lenora Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands
5th, Charlotte Mignery, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
6th, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
410 Designed by Me
1st, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
411 em•bel•lish: A 4-H Guide to Wearable Art
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
412 Sew for Others
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
2nd, Kaleb Green, Liberty Pattern Pals
3rd, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Miranda Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
5th, Adalyn Tatum, Mystical Makers, Rookie Construction Award
413 Sundresses and Jumpers Jr
1st, Shelby McCoy, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Kenzie Tatum, Mystical Makers
3rd, Raegan Fisher, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Audree Mikulich, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands
415 Ready, Set, Sew Active!
1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers
3rd, Jennah Huff, Kickin Country Kids
417 Dress-Up Outfit
1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Senior Construction Award
2nd, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch,
3rd, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
418 Loungewear
1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Junior Construction Award
2nd, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers
419 Terrific Tops Jr.
1st, Ava Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals
2nd, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
419 Terrific Tops Sr..
1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
425 Look Great for Less Jr.
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
425 Look Great for Less Sr..
1st, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
2nd, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country
426 Clothing for Your Career Sr..
1st, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch
430 Shopping Savvy Jr
1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Ann Marie Davis, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Sophia Yantes, Oxford Creative Clovers
430 Shopping Savvy Sr.
1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Jordan Peck, Wayne Town & Country
3rd, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country
Dept: FCS Related
405 The Laundry Project Jr
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
445 Becoming Money Wise Jr
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Srisha Koduru, Extreme Team
3rd, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
448 Teens on the Road to Financial Success
1st, Alyssa Thompson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Andrew Okoye, Extreme Team
4th, Adalynn Schwegmann, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
491 It’s My Home Jr
1st, Hogan Schnetzer, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County
494 Makeover My Space Jr
1st, Makenzie Wood, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
494 Makeover My Space Sr..
1st, Bodie Schnetzer, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County
2nd, Charleigh Hudson, Barnyard Wranglers
3rd, Grace Bartels, Outback Pack
495 Your First Home Away from Home (Online)
1st, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch
Dept.: Small Animals-Cat
216 Purr-fect Pals: Level 1
1st, Livian Hersha, Mystical Makers
217 Climbing Up: Level 2
1st, Erica Lanthorne, Wayne Town & Country
Dept.: Small Animals-Pet
215 Cavy Project and Record Book Jr.
1st, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Best Miscellaneous Pocket Pet
228PE Rabbit Pet Jr.
1st, Carrick McCarty, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Claire Hays, Fairfield Busy Bunch
3rd, Uriah Mcguire, Horsemasters & More
4th, Anndriana Delph, Horsemasters & More
5th, Danielle Barney, Horsemasters & More
6th, Mia Bowling, Horses R Us 2
7th, Isabella Salas, Horsemasters & More
8th, Anastasia Todd, Classy Canines & Critters
228PE Rabbit Pet Sr..
1st, Rebekah Runge, Horsemasters & More, Best Overall Pet Rabbit, Best Overall Pocket Pet
2nd, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack
3rd, Zach Wiles, Outback Pack
Dept.: Special Interest
091 Discovering 4-H Jr
1st, Robert Runge, Horsemasters & More
244 From Airedales to Zebras: Level 1
1st, Olivia Abbott, St. Clair Specialties
2nd, Mallory Fenech, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Kaelee DuScheid, Denim & Dust
245 All Systems Go!: Level 2
1st, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
351 Staying Healthy Jr
1st, Ashton Withrow, Mystical Makers
2nd, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country
3rd, Abigail Okoye, Extreme Team
351 Staying Healthy Sr..
1st, Kaylee Morris, Horsemasters & More
352 Keeping Fit Jr.
1st, Abigail Krall, Wayne Town & Country
352 Keeping Fit Sr..
1st, Kaylee Morris, Horsemasters & More
354 Medicine Science and Safety Jr.
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
354 Medicine Science and Safety Sr..
1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
355 Tracking Your Health and Fitness
1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Ruby Hutchison, Union Busy Fingers
357 Alcohol and Drug Abuse
1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles
358 The Truth About Tobacco Sr.
1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
359 Your Thoughts Matter
1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Sydney Hall, Extreme Team
360 Your Feelings Matter
1st, Sydney Hall, Extreme Team
365.00 General Self Determined Project Jr.
1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country, Special Interest Trophy
2nd, Samuel Smith, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Owen Truster, Reily 4-Her’s
4th, Zackary Krazl, Butler County Bandits
5th, Jameson Mann, Wayne Livestock Unlimited
6th, Jacob Mann, Wayne Livestock Unlimited
365.00 General Self Determined Project Sr..
1st, Harper Wolf, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co, Special Interest Trophy
2nd, Bryson Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
3rd, Makayla Krazl, Butler County Bandits
4th, Vaughn Cheney, Union Busy Fingers
5th, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack
6th, Marcus Hall, Extreme Team
365.00.1 3D Printing Jr.
1st, Casey Hall, Milford Achievers
2nd, Paysley Reeves, Milford Achievers
3rd, Zachary Cebelak, Milford Achievers
4th, Caysen Allen, Milford Achievers
365.00.1 3D Printing Sr..
1st, Mckinley Bowlin-Halcomb, Milford Achievers
2nd, Jennifer Byers, Milford Achievers
3rd, Shelby McGee, Milford Achievers
4th, Krystal Bunger, Milford Achievers
365.00.2 American Sign Language Jr.
1st, Levon Robertson, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
365.00.2 American Sign Language Sr..
1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles
365.00.6 Disability Advocacy And Awareness
1st, Daniela Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers
2nd, Calico Todd, Classy Canines & Critters
365.00.8 Model Railroading Jr
1st, Jacob Hesselbrock, Blazin Saddles
365.01 Pigeons
1st, Addelynn Caldwell, Butler County Top Hands
365.01 Reptiles and Amphibians
1st, Lucy Johnson, Milford Mini Farmers
365.02 Miniature Garden- Artificial Sr.
1st., Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country
365.02 Paper Craft Sr.
1st, Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch
365.02 Self Determined - Creative Arts, Other Sr.
1st, Lily Carpenter, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
365.03 Babysitting Jr.
1st, Eva Pratt, Mystical Makers
365.04 Flower Gardening Sr.
1st., Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch
365.04 Miniature Garden - Live Jr.
1st., Sadie Watkins, Butler County Sharpshooters
365.04 Miniature Garden - Live Sr..
1st., Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
365.06 Camp Counseling Sr.
1st., William Reams, Nibbles & Needles
371 Club Leadership Sr.
1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Kyler Boyd, Extreme Team
372 Diversity: The Source of Our Strength Sr.
1st, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, William Reams, Nibbles & Needles
377 Finding your Voice: Public Speaking Made Easy Jr.
1st, Eloise Berry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Arnav Kodkani, Extreme Team
382 Am I Ready for Work? Sr.
1st, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Matt Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
386 You’re Hired! Sr.
1st, Lyla Comer, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
434 Superhero You Jr.
1st, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country
442 Family History Treasure Hunt Jr.
1st, David Fahner, Mystical Makers
2nd, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Zachary Cebelak, Milford Achievers
4th, Yaseen Richter, Lagha Butler County Changemakers
442 Family History Treasure Hunt Sr.
1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
490 Science Fun With Dairy Food: The Case of the Missing Milk Jr.
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
492A Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Advanced Sr.
1st, Teodoro Warren, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
2nd, Remmi Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
492B Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Beginning Jr.
1st, Eloise Berry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Hope Ritter, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
2nd, Silas Gomes, Oxford Creative Clovers
3rd, Carli Smith, Okeana Wranglers
4th, Olivia Nichols, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
5th, Addelyn Burke, St. Clair Specialties
6th, Liana Johnson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
6th, Kendall Warren, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
7th, Delaney Fritzsche, Outback Pack
8th, Lydia Roberts, Liberty Livestock
Honorable Mention, Lily Doyle, Rodeo Rams
Honorable Mention, Izabella Smith, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
492B Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Beginning Sr.
1st, Hannah Avery, Outback Pack
2nd, Grace Bartels, Outback Pack
3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Makayla Allen, Barnyard Rebels
492I Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Intermediate Jr.
1st, Gertie Hutchison, Union Busy Fingers
2nd, Zoe Pellegrino, Rodeo Rams
492I Cake Decoration Project and Record Book - Intermediate Sr.
1st, Naomi Fritzsche, Outback Pack
2nd, Kaylee Taulbee, St. Clair Specialties
3rd, Jayne Haubner, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
493 Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry Sr.
1st, Graycie Sisson, Nibbles & Needles
496 My Favorite Things Jr.
1st, Caroline Eckert, 4-H City Slickers
2nd, Cooper Furniss, Nibbles & Needles
3rd, Reilly Brown, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
497 Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories Jr.
1st, Lauren Lowry, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Ava Bartels, Outback Pack
3rd, Katherine Ritzi, Oxford Creative Clovers
497 Scrapbooking: A Guide to Preserving Memories Sr.
1st, Tifani Smallwood, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Jennifer Specht, Fairfield Busy Bunch
2nd, Lucy Smith, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Mary-Elizabeth Morgan, Fairfield Busy Bunch
500 Science Fun with Physics Jr.
1st, Karthik Prabhakar, Extreme Team
501 Rockets Away (2-liter bottles) Jr.
1st, Ethan Aselage, Union Busy Fingers, Outstanding Aerospace
2nd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team
3rd, Michael Rotundo St. Clair Specialties
501 Rockets Away (2-liter bottles) Sr.
1st, Jerry Sexton, St. Clair Specialties
502 Science Fun With Flight Jr.
1st, Ava Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals
2nd, Michael Rotundo, St. Clair Specialties
3rd, Alexandru Leu, Extreme Team
503 Rockets Away (Solid fueled rockets) Jr.
1st, Arnav Kodkani, Extreme Team
2nd, Asher Johnson, Extreme Team
3rd, Silas Johnson, Extreme Team
4th, Michael Rotundo, St. Clair Specialties
5th, Ayden Blanton, St. Clair Specialties
6th, Mark Leara, Extreme Team
7th, Gabe Copeland, Butler County Sharpshooters
8th, Caysen Allen, Milford Achievers
8th, Peyton Williams, St. Clair Specialties
503 Rockets Away (Solid fueled rockets) Sr.
1st, Jerry Sexton, St. Clair Specialties
2nd, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack
3rd, Tristen Covey, St. Clair Specialties
4th, Mckinley Bowlin-Halcomb, Milford Achievers
503M Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master Jr.
1st, Srisha Koduru, Extreme Team
503M Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master Sr.
1st, Samuel Theil, Extreme Team, Outstanding Aerospace
2nd, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
3rd, Hunter Bartels, Outback Pack
4th, Travis Burke, St. Clair Specialties
509 Robotics Essentials Jr.
1st, Jayden Scicluna, Union Busy Fingers
2nd, Reilly Brown, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
527 Magic of Electricity: Level 1 Jr.
1st, Robert Runge, Horsemasters & More
Magic of Electricity: Level 1 Sr.
1st, Ian Scharfenberg, Union Busy Fingers
528 Investigating Electricity: Level 2 Jr.
1st, Franklin Jennings, Wayne Town & Country
531 Science Fun with Electricity Jr.
1st, Waylin Ruskaup, Ross Ranchers
2nd, Colton Judd, Wayne Town & Country
3rd, Karthik Prabhakar, Extreme Team
540 Not Just Knots Jr.
1st, Audrey Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
2nd, Skylar Jennings, Wayne Town & Country
540 Not Just Knots Sr.
1st, Jillian Habig, Mystical Makers
541 Crank It Up: Level 1 Jr.
1st, Theodore Sherman, Oxford Creative Clovers, Outstanding Small Engine
2nd, Edward Mignery, Butler County Sharpshooters
3rd, Zackary Krazl, Butler County Bandits
541 Crank It Up: Level 1 Sr.
1st, Charles Simpson, Hanover Junk to Engines, Outstanding Small Engine,
542 Warm It Up: Level 2 Jr.
1st, Tristan Zeiser, Reily 4-Her’s
2nd, Makenna Parras, Hanover Junk to Engines
542 Warm It Up: Level 2 Sr.
1st, Faith Rapp, Busy Buddies
544 Ready, Set,...Mow! Jr.
1st, Owen Truster, Reily 4-Her’s
550 Young Engineers in Solar Energy Sr.
1st, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country
556 Measuring Up: Level 1 Jr.
1st, Matthew Davis Oxford, Creative Clovers, Outstanding Woodworking
2nd, Lenora Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands
3rd, Josie Rumpler, Barnyard Wranglers
4th, Elise Orozco, St. Clair Specialties
5th, Jaxon Bellman Mystical Makers
557 Making the Cut: Level 2 Jr.
1st, Waylin Ruskaup, Ross Ranchers
2nd, Zoe Pellegrino, Rodeo Rams
3rd, Miranda Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
557 Making the Cut: Level 2 Sr.
1st, Elijah Thompson, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Zach Wiles, Outback Pack
559 Finishing Up: Level 4 Sr.
1st, Brayden Kidd, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Outstanding Woodworking,
573 Arcs and Sparks Jr.
1st, Emersen Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines
2nd, Raegan Miles, Hanover Junk to Engines
573 Arcs and Sparks Sr.
1st, Mollyann Damron, Hanover Junk to Engines
2nd, Ian Scharfenberg, Hanover Junk to Engines
3rd, Morgan Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Beau Betz, Ross Ranchers
5th, Antonio Parras, Hanover Junk to Engines
584 Photography Basics, Book 1 Jr.
1st, Addison Sloan, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Alivia Comer Madison, Outlaws of Butler Co, Outstanding Photography
3rd, Jessa Smith, Okeana Wranglers
4th, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
584 Photography Basics, Book 1 Sr.
1st, Rebekah Runge, Horsemasters & More
585 Next Level Photography, Book 2 Jr.
1st, Colt Hamilton, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
Next Level Photography, Book 2 Sr.
1st, Bradan Copeland, Nibbles & Needles
588.E The Writer in You, Essay Jr.
1st, Anna Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers
588.SS The Writer in You, Short Story Jr.
1st, Elizabeth Waldron, Mystical Makers
2nd, Nolan Maurer, Liberty Pattern Pals
3rd, Micah Cusick, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
589M Photography Master Sr.
1st, Gwyneth Vogelsang, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County, Outstanding Photography,
592 Get Started in Art Jr.
1st, Hannah McKenna, 4-H City Slickers
2nd, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers, Outstanding Creative Arts
3rd, Jameson Smith, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
592 Get Started in Art Sr.
1st, Elisa Jennings, Wayne Town & Country
2nd, Anthony Okoye, Extreme Team
593 Seeing Through Graphic Design Sr.
1st, Grace Rapp, Busy Buddies
2nd, Kaylee Taulbee, St. Clair Specialties, Outstanding Creative Arts
611 Explore the Outdoors Jr.
1st, Evan Abbott, St. Clair Specialties
612 Geology: Can You Dig It? Jr.
1st, Vera Noble, Happy Tails 4-H Club Butler County
612 Geology: Can You Dig It? Sr.
1st, Faith Rapp, Busy Buddies
613 Exploring Polar Science Sr.
1st, Ann Kim, Fairfield Busy Bunch
2nd, Alida Askill, Wayne Town & Country
620 Why Trees Matter Jr.
1st, Sadie Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
621 Ohio Birds Jr.
1st, Madelyn Habig, Mystical Makers
2nd, Ziva Jennings, Wayne Town & Country
3rd, Luke Krall, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Gabriel Montgomery, Fairfield Busy Bunch
622 Trapping Muskrats in Ohio Jr.
1st, Braxton Miller, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
2nd, Connor Martin, St. Clair Specialties
623 Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing Jr.
1st, Easton Wilder, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers, Outstanding Conservation
2nd, Johnathan Fahner, Mystical Makers
3rd, Corbin Judd, Wayne Town & Country
4th, Brett Toth, Union Busy Fingers
5th, Caroline Eckert, 4-H City Slickers
6th, Edward Mignery, Casual Kids 4-H Club Butler Co
7th, Levon Robertson, Woodsdale 4-Leaf Clovers
624 Outdoor Adventurer: Intermediate Fishing Sr.
1st, Matthew Steinke, Nibbles & Needles, Outstanding Conservation
2nd, Scott Toth, Union Busy Fingers
3rd, Sarah Watkins, Oxford Creative Clovers
4th, Isaac Rapp, Busy Buddies
630 Safe Use of Guns Jr.
1st, Matthew Davis, Butler County Sharpshooters
2nd, Jordan Walton, Butler County Sharpshooters
3rd, Dylan Smith, Butler County Sharpshooters
4th, Henry Brown, Butler County Sharpshooters
5th, Charlotte Mignery, Butler County Sharpshooters
6th, Brynn Farnsworth, Butler County Sharpshooters
7th, Harrison Eveatt, Butler County Sharpshooters
630 Safe Use of Guns Sr.
1st, Ann Kim, Butler County Sharpshooters
2nd, Christina Bare, Butler County Sharpshooters
631 Basic Archery
1st, Jeramy McCoy, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
641 Beekeeping Project and Record book
1st, David Bartels, Outback Pack
670 Canning and Freezing Jr.
1st, Lenora Wallace, (virtual), Butler County Top Hands
670 Canning and Freezing Sr.
1st, Emily Steinke, Nibbles & Needles
671 How Does Your Garden Grow? Jr.
1st, Claire Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands
2nd, Sarah Vitelli, Union Busy Fingers
691 Grow Your Own Vegetables Jr.
1st, Adyson Mathews, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
2nd, Addyson Dengler, Premier Livestock 4-H Club of Butler County
3rd, Maeve Gerard, Madison Outlaws of Butler Co
4th, Charles Schneider, Mystical Makers
5th, Claire Wallace, (virtual) Butler County Top Hands
691 Grow Your Own Vegetables Sr.
1st, Grace Harris, St. Clair Specialties
About the Author