Butler County emergency team deployed to Florida to help following Hurricane Milton

Butler County IMT is one of three FEMA approved Supplemental Response Team (SRT) Incident Management Teams in the United States with members consisting of local emergency responders from throughout the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency is responsible for implementing EMAC on behalf of the governor.

Butler County IMT was requested as a Type 3 All Hazards IMT with the designation implies that the team consists of members from across the emergency services sector. This cross-discipline team lends more expertise to emergency incidents such as natural and man-made disasters and terrorist events.

Butler County IMT is experienced with previous deployments to New York for Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Baltimore for Civil Disturbance and Winter Weather Response in 2015 and 2016, to Florida Emergency Operations Center for Hurricanes Irma, Michael, Dorian and Ian, Louisiana for Hurricane Ida and most recently, to East Palestine, Ohio for the train derailment in 2023.