Butler County deputies search river after call for help

A witness called for help Thursday morning after seeing someone holding onto a limb on a riverbank in the Great Miami River in Hamilton, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
At about 8 a.m., a water rescue crew from the sheriff’s department was dispatched to the report of person in the water on Nuxhall Way at Joyce Park, dispatchers said.
The witness said he didn’t see the person after he apparently slipped of the limb, when underwater and didn’t come back out.
Investigators interviewed the witness, put a boat in the water to search and used drones. Shortly before noon, Jones said they had found nothing.
“We will stay out here and do some dragging,” the sheriff said. “A lot of time when we do this, we look and look and find nothing or they are found later.”
