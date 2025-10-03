Butler County crisis hotline has been down since Thursday evening

Breaking: Rite Aid closes all store locations

Assistance for mental health emergencies can be accessed through 988, the first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline, which went live in 2022. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
1 hour ago
The Butler County Crisis Hotline/Hopeline has been out since Thursday evening.

The line, run by the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board, offers assistance to those with immediate behavioral health crisis needs, as well as information and referral services.

Because the line has been down, those in need of the hotline and hopeline should call 988, the National Crisis Hotline.

Butler County MHARS Board Executive Director Scott Rasmus said he and his staff have been working with Beckett Springs Hospital, the hotline provider, and Verizon to get the service restored.

“We know how important this service is to the Butler County community,” he said. “We sincerely apologize to anyone who has been let down by this situation.”

For a list of mental health services for the area, click here.

