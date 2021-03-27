Butler County crews scrambled to make repairs, restore power in aftermath of significant storm

Replacing a pole is about an eight-hour job and requires the work of several crew members and trucks, she said. Thelen said the job is more challenging because workers have to follow health guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thelen said Duke workers constantly perform vegetation management when they remove tree limbs near power lines. Even when branches are cut away, high winds can push them into power lines, she said.

She said the wind storm showed the “critical nature” of clearing the right of ways.

Moore warned residents to treat every downed power line as if it’s energized.

He described the wind storm as “not our worst, but still up there.”

Here are some of the wind speeds as reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington: