Butler County continues next phase of COVID-19 vaccines, but officials stress more doses are needed

Last week, during vaccinations of those in the dental field, Jennifer Bailer, commissioner of the Butler County General Health District, said the county could use 2,000 doses per week. On Wednesday, after hosting a clinic that provided vaccines for more than 150 people aged 80 and older, the health department said it was receiving about 700 doses per week.

The goal, she said, is to administer all the vaccines that are available every week.

Even if the number of vaccines increases, Bailer doesn’t see the health department holding “a mass call.” She prefers appointments that are easier to handle.

Bailer asked that residents “please be patient” as the health department follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccination guidelines.

“We will get to everyone eventually,” she said. “We don’t have the numbers now.”

Atrium Medical Center started vaccinating senior citizens Tuesday with the 100 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 it received from the Warren County Health District. Dr. Anuj Goyal, a pulmonologist at Atrium, said he understands the frustrations some patients are feeling when they can’t get an appointment.

“We’re dependent on hearing from the governor’s office and also from the health care systems in the area when vaccines will be available,” he said. “So, we tell our patients, ‘Stay tuned week to week.’ Any information our office gets, we pass it along to our patients about where they can go.”

DeWine has said the state may have to “pause the numbers.” His top priority, he said, is getting the oldest citizens vaccinated first.

COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B in Ohio

This week: Begin those 80 years and older

Week of Jan. 25: Begin those 75 years and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders*

Week of Feb. 1: Begin those 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

Week of Feb. 8: Begin those 65 years and older

* Disorders list includes cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, severe lung disease, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, sickle cell anemia and alpha and beta thalassemia.

Source: Ohio Department of Health