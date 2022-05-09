Butler County commissioners move to close Care Facility

As planned the Butler County commissioners announced today they will be closing the Care Facility by the end of the year because of COVID-induced staff shortages, dwindling census numbers and ever changing federal and state rules.
The three commissioners have remained steadfast in their commitment to keeping the skilled nursing facility afloat, loaning substantially general fund sums through the years. The three told the Journal-News last month this would happen and they made the formal decision today.
“It breaks my heart to have to close, the residents and employees have become family and no one wants to cause duress to a family. Though, the work during COVID/post-COVID and the toll on staff and residents no longer make sense for a county to operate a skilled nursing home facility and to care, in some instances, for critically ill residents,” Commissioner Don Dixon said. “Government doesn’t have the resources – human, capital, or financial – to operate such a specialized service. The County will deploy necessary resources to compassionately place the remaining residents and assist in finding other opportunities for our employees.”
The 109-bed facility, located at 1800 Princeton Road, opened in 1975 and for nearly a half century has provided skilled nursing home care to the infirmed and vulnerable populations with little alternative for care. With only 28 residents remaining, the County believes it is time while the market can absorb additional residents.
