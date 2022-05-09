Butler County commissioners move to close Care Facility

The three commissioners have remained steadfast in their commitment to keeping the skilled nursing facility afloat, loaning substantially general fund sums through the years. The three told the Journal-News last month this would happen and they made the formal decision today.

“It breaks my heart to have to close, the residents and employees have become family and no one wants to cause duress to a family. Though, the work during COVID/post-COVID and the toll on staff and residents no longer make sense for a county to operate a skilled nursing home facility and to care, in some instances, for critically ill residents,” Commissioner Don Dixon said. “Government doesn’t have the resources – human, capital, or financial – to operate such a specialized service. The County will deploy necessary resources to compassionately place the remaining residents and assist in finding other opportunities for our employees.”