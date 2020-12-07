Butler County commissioners deny giant Land of Illusion expansion

Saying the $190 million expansion of the Land of Illusion amusement park does not fit in well in rural Madison Twp., the Butler County commissioners denied the request to rezone 206 acres on Monday.
Owner Brett Oakley wanted to rezone eight parcels off Thomas Road to a Business Planned Unit Development from the current agriculture, residential and general business classifications. Oakley wanted to make Land of Illusion a year-round facility with additional family activities, camping sites and a hotel.
Commissioners Cindy Carpenter and T.C. Rogers said the plan doesn’t comport with the township’s land use plan and would have a negative impact on neighbors.
“The high density commercial, recreational uses proposed in the preliminary development plan are likely to adversely impact the existing land uses and have detrimental effects on the surrounding rural and residential developments,” Rogers said. “Particularly with respect to the development’s density and intensity.”
Carpenter said she felt compelled to follow the township’s land use plan.
“I’ve asked several times to have the township trustees address the board to give us their advise and opinion on this matter, they have not done so,” Carpenter said. “At this time that is the only adopted plan that we have for Madison Twp.”
Oakley could not immediately be reached for comment.