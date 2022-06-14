Butler County cleans up after severe storms, some still without power overnight

Middletown Health Department Director Jackie Phillips warned in a statement that excessive heat is most dangerous for the elderly and infants, and encourages residents to check in on their neighbors.

For residents to stay cool while still going about their day, Phillips suggested staying hydrated, scheduling outdoor activities before noon or after 6 p.m. and running errands during the day that allow you to escape from the heat, such as grocery shopping.

As far as official cooling centers go, local governments are not yet opening up places to cool down during this advisory.

But, the MidPointe library system is officially opening each of its branches (located in Liberty Twp., Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and West Chester Twp.) as cooling centers. Informally, residents are encouraged to check the hours of any local libraries for a place to escape the heat.

In Hamilton, there are several splashpads that children often use to cool down — including one in Marcum Park — but it’s suggested to limit your time outside during the hottest hours of the day to avoid heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said.

Rumpke announced Monday it will be moving this week’s trash collection services extra early in the mornings in order to avoid the excessive heat.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is “always willing to try to find solutions to find problems,” Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said, and the office will be monitoring service calls in case this heat wave calls for additional action.

“Generally we consider the really, really low temperatures as more of a risk factor than the high temperatures,” Dwyer said. “We would always provide some kind of assistance to the community whenever we can.”