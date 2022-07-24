journal-news logo
Butler County Calendar: What’s happening this week

Dadiso Mupeyiwa, 9, left, and Mukundi Mupeyiwa, 6, play in the water at Marcum Park Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The following is a partial list of activities scheduled in and around Butler County:

TODAY

INNOVATheatre presents “Freaky Friday, the Musical,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

TODAY AND JULY 29-31

Performing Arts Academy presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 513-594-7242

TODAY THROUGH JULY 30

Butler County Fair at the Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, butlercountyfair.org

JULY 27

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m., YourMetroParks.net

JULY 28

Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. noon

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, WestChesterOH.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free

JULY 29-30

Mud Mania, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Fairfield Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

The 7th Annual Crafts and Critters Cruise In & Car Show, Pinball Garage, 113 N. 3rd St., Hamilton.

St. Ann Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6 to 11:30 p.m.

AUG. 2

Miami University Middletown Book Discussion Group, in Room 123 in the Library, Miami University Middletown; and in Zoom. Noon. http://www.mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm

Pianist Bruce Murray Summer Concert, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Willow Creek Bluegrass Band.

AUG. 3

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. YourMetroParks.net

AUG. 4

“The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, WestChesterOH.org

Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free

AUG. 5

Touch A Truck, at Ikea, 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory-friendly experience, no lights or horns, held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Oxford Community Arts Center Outdoor Summer Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center,10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Movie begins at dusk. Showing “Sing 2.”

AUG. 5-7

St. John the Evangelist Family Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 5-6, and 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7

AUG. 6

Red Brick Reunion Porsche Car Show, High Street, Oxford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jared’s Jam with Spafford and Karina Rykman, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton, riversedgelive.com

REPEATING/ONGOING

Friends, Food and Fun for Seniors at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Fridays.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m. Saturdays.

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

