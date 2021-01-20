Butler County begins next COVID-19 vaccine phase with ‘blessed’ residents: What they said

On Friday, Premier Health started taking vaccination appointments online and over the phone. Soon all were taken.

“I was blessed,” Wilson said of getting an appointment.

Wilson and her husband of 60 years, Larry, have 16 grandchildren. They haven’t been around that family since the coronavirus pandemic arrived nearly 10 months ago. She hopes the vaccine allows her to see them again.

“I’m a happy girl,” she said. “I had no fear. I’m just happy.”

Jennifer Bailer, commissioner of the Butler County General Health District, has said the department will receive about 330 doses a week, but she could use 2,000.

Bailer asked that residents “please be patient” as the health department follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccination guidelines.

DeWine has said Ohio’s 420,000 residents age 80 and older who are not living in nursing homes will go first. The state will then open vaccination opportunities to more people each week, expanding the age range to 75 and up, then 70 and older and so on until all Ohioans willing are vaccinated.

Dr. Anuj Goyal, a pulmonologist at Atrium, said he has discussed the vaccination with many of his patients and some are concerned because of the “mixed information” they have heard and read. He has stressed that their immune systems get weaker as they age.

“It’s very important to be vaccinated,” Goyal said.

Both available coronavirus vaccines — made by Moderna and Pfizer — are about 95 percent effective, according to their manufacturers. Immunity isn’t fully built up until a few weeks after receiving the second dose three or four weeks after the first dose, they said.

Experts estimate as many as 70 percent of Americans could need the vaccine for the country to reach herd immunity. Until herd immunity is reached, even those who have been vaccinated should continue wearing masks, social distancing and following other safety protocols, experts said.

Don Pelfrey of Monroe, an 85-year-old member of the board of he Atrium Medical Center foundation, also received his vaccination Tuesday.

After being selected, Pelfrey said he may buy a lottery ticket.

“This is my lucky day,” said Pelfrey, who retired from AK Steel after 35 years.

COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B in Ohio

This week: Begin those 80 years and older

Week of Jan. 25: Begin those 75 years and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders*

Week of Feb. 1: Begin those 70 years and older and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models

Week of Feb. 8: Begin those 65 years and older

* Disorders list includes cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, epilepsy, Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, severe lung disease, cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, sickle cell anemia and alpha and beta thalassemia.

Source: Ohio Department of Health