Butler County auto parts manufacturer growing, adding 80 jobs

“We don’t have the inventory,” Anthony said. “What we make today is used tomorrow.”

Anthony said some employees left the Monroe plant because they moved out of the region or were unable to work due to childcare issues. That means employees are working overtime and weekends.

He wants his company to be “part of the solution” by helping people get back to work.

To keep its workers safe during the pandemic, the company has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and healthy work environment, and has developed a mobile app that team members must use four hours before their shift, he said. They complete a health assessment to check for symptoms and risk factors.

Positions are available for all plant lines: production operator, material handlers maintenance technicians, and engineering. Weekend shifts are available for part-time workers at the Monroe plant, which could be a good fit for parents or college students who are seeking flexible work options, he said.

Anthony said manufacturing provides “tremendous opportunities for growth,” even with no prior experience.

The automotive sector has bounced back from COVID-19 faster than many other industries, and Anthony said his customers are seeing strong forecasts and are optimistic about the future.

Applicants can apply online at UGN.com or can contact the company by phone or in person to apply.

UGN, Inc. was founded in 1986 as a partnership between Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., (Nittoku) and Autoneum Holding AG.

It employs 1,875 people at six facilities in the United States — Monroe, Jackson, Tenn., Novi, Mich., Somerset, Ky., Tinley Park, Ill., and Valparaiso, Ind.