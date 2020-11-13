Butler County at Level 3 for 11th week, and still-rising cases called ‘not sustainable’

Butler County has seen 1,857 cases over the past two weeks with 484.69 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state health department. On Sept. 24, the state health department reported Butler County had 503 cases over the previous two-week period. Since that state report, the county has seen triple-digit increases.

The county’s average number of new cases per day over a seven-day span is on the decline, but the county is still seeing an average of 112 cases a day.

The state also reported on Thursday 90 new student COVID-19 virus cases in Butler County, with the most being in the Lakota (27), Fairfield (12), Monroe (10) and Hamilton (10) school districts.

DeWine said Ohio is experiencing the third, and possibly the most dangerous, COVID-19 virus surge as people begin to move inside due to the colder temperatures. Health experts advised that outdoor activities are much safer than indoor activities.

On Wednesday, and then again on Thursday, the governor said Ohio needs to “get back to the basics” in order to fight the virus, which is why the health department will reissue the mask mandate and urged Ohioans to socially distance, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.

“My hope, my prayer is that we all will be more careful, we all wear our masks more, and if we do I think the evidence shows we can all slow this down," he said. "We can in fact turn this around.”

The governor also announced on Thursday that Ohio will send $30 million in aid to help local health departments battle the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the state’s 113 health departments will receive $200,000 with the remaining funds being used to hire contact tracers to help health departments.

“Those tracers would be able to deploy wherever they are needed across the state to assist in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and prevent further spread,” DeWine said.