Butler County among nation’s best: Manufacturing jobs far outpace national trends

Butler County in 2020 also had 10.9 percent more manufacturing jobs than it did in 2001, when there were 20,786. By comparison, the country overall lost 25.9 percent of its manufacturing jobs since 2001.

Manufacturing has made local news for a few reasons recently. Among them, companies have been hiring, and advertising needs for more workers.

Fast-growing Spain-based Saica Group, which manufactures boxes from recycled paper, recently began advertising a variety of positions for its Hamilton facility, which will be the first in this country.

Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, which makes automotive precision-tuned shock absorbers in Hamilton, including for racing vehicles, and also manufactures military equipment, has recently used a decorated truck parked in front of the city-government tower to let people know job interviews were available.

“Manufacturers seem to be recovering, and now they are high-tech,” said Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “And they are starting to attract and recruit people with all the new manufacturing processes.”

Kert Radel, president and CEO of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said two companies now are planning significant expansions: Pacific Manufacturing, which makes parts for cars, and Art Metals, which creates complicated custom stampings, thrust bearings and assemblies.

Why the increased manufacturing jobs?

“I think a lot of that is going from the governor all the way to the local city governments,” Radel said. “They’re doing their very best to retain the manufacturing companies and make Ohio and their particular cities attractive to be able to come here.”

Here are some Butler County companies and products they make: