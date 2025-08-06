Butler County agrees to $57K settlement with former clerk

The settlement authorizing the payment of $50,607 to Butler and $7,000 to her attorney states the county denies any wrong-doing on its part.

“The agreement is not an admission of any wrongdoing by the board or any released parties,” it reads. “The board specifically denies any wrongdoing under any federal, state or local statute, public policy, tort law, contract law, or common law.”

No reason was given when Butler was fired but Commissioner Cindy Carpenter voted against her termination. The Journal-News obtained Butler’s personnel file and there are no documents indicating any reprimands or discipline.

The last performance review was for 2023 when she received a score of 210 out of a possible 325. It appears she did not fill out the goal-setting portion of her review and missed out on a possible 75-point score. Her grades in the previous three years were 268, 216, and 282 under County Administrator Judi Boyko’s supervision. Her last score under former administrator Charlie Young was 285.

Before voting on the settlement, Commissioner Don Dixon basically reiterated the resolution language. Commissioner T.C. Rogers said “it’s been my practice not to comment on personnel matters that have been agreed to.”

Carpenter expressed support for Butler before voting in favor of the agreement.

“I worked with Flora Butler for 26 years and she came with her bright bubbly personality, she had a lot of friends here in county government and I know that many others and myself wish her well as she moves on and goes to the next thing that’s in front of her,” Carpenter said. “So several of us do very much wish her well.”

Butler has not filed any lawsuits against the county in federal or state courts and there is no file listed in the State Personnel Board of Review. The EEOC complaint is not a public record so it is unclear what type of discrimination Butler feels she suffered.

“Under federal law, both charges filed with, and charge inquires made to, the EEOC are confidential,” an EEOC spokesperson said. “The EEOC can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any charge.”

Per the terms of the settlement, County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser and her attorney Elizabeth Tuck said they couldn’t comment on the agreement or anything else regarding this matter.