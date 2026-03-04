Butler County again extends courts’ closure following fire at courthouse

For more information and updates, visit areacourts.bcohio.gov or call 513-887-3459.

“Substantial notice and information will be given when Area II Court moves this month to the previous Hamilton Municipal Court location,” the board said in the release.

Butler County Probate Court will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its temporary location on the first floor of the Butler County Government Services Center 315 High St., Hamilton.

For more information and updates, visit probatecourt.bcohio.gov.