Butler County again extends courts’ closure following fire at courthouse

Operations at the Butler County Area II Court and Butler County Probate Court will remain temporarily suspended through next week after a Feb. 22 fire forced the closure of the Butler County Historic Courthouse, Butler County Board of Commissioners announced via a release this morning.
Butler County Area II Court’s docket today and Thursday will be conducted at Butler County Area III Court at 9577 Beckett Road, Suite 300, West Chester Twp.
For more information and updates, visit areacourts.bcohio.gov or call 513-887-3459.
“Substantial notice and information will be given when Area II Court moves this month to the previous Hamilton Municipal Court location,” the board said in the release.
Butler County Probate Court will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its temporary location on the first floor of the Butler County Government Services Center 315 High St., Hamilton.
For more information and updates, visit probatecourt.bcohio.gov.
