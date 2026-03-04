Butler County again extends courts’ closure following fire at courthouse

A fire broke out at the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A fire broke out at the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Operations at the Butler County Area II Court and Butler County Probate Court will remain temporarily suspended through next week after a Feb. 22 fire forced the closure of the Butler County Historic Courthouse, Butler County Board of Commissioners announced via a release this morning.

Butler County Area II Court’s docket today and Thursday will be conducted at Butler County Area III Court at 9577 Beckett Road, Suite 300, West Chester Twp.

For more information and updates, visit areacourts.bcohio.gov or call 513-887-3459.

“Substantial notice and information will be given when Area II Court moves this month to the previous Hamilton Municipal Court location,” the board said in the release.

ExploreWine restaurant to debut on Hamilton’s High Street this summer

Butler County Probate Court will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its temporary location on the first floor of the Butler County Government Services Center 315 High St., Hamilton.

For more information and updates, visit probatecourt.bcohio.gov.

In Other News
1
Middletown moves to reclaim vacant Cincinnati State building
2
Edgewood City School District prepares for funding hit, falling...
3
Schwarber, Pringle and Prier to be recognized at Cincinnati hunger...
4
Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing to bring 230 jobs to West Chester
5
Trenton data center plan outlined by Prologis; residents question...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter

Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.