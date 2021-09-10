Butler County 9/11 anniversary events: What’s happening this weekend

She is helping organize a first-time event in Hamilton. The Healthy Hamilton 9/11 5K Run/Walk/Roll will be held Saturday at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. The 9/11 remembrance will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by 5K Walk/Run/Roll at 10 a.m. The Kid’s Fun Run, for children up to age 10, will begin at 10:45 a.m.

It’s free for first responders, active military, and veterans, she said. Cost is $10 for the adult 5K run/walk.

A Middletown organization is also hosting a first-time 9/11 event, said Nina Markle, executive director of the Performing Arts Academy. She said 11 teenagers from Butler and Warren counties will present two free “Let Freedom Ring” concerts in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The one-hour concerts will feature patriotic songs and will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the arts academy, 4400 Lewis St. Markle said masks are optional.

Tickets are free but a person must reserve a seat. To make your reservation go to www.theperformingartsacademy.com and follow the link for tickets.

Markle said the country is divided and it’s time to “learn to love each other again.” She said the Academy Singers are looking forward to performing as “a way to give back to the community.”

In West Chester, members of the Miami University Student Veterans Association Regionals will memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a 5K run-walk Saturday at the Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive. Proceeds from the event will benefit local fire departments.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies slated for 8:45 a.m. Registration fees are $30 for the run, which steps off at 9:15 a.m., and $20 for the walk, which begins at 9 a.m.

Local fire departments, police, medical personnel, and active duty and veteran military service members are encouraged to participate in full gear in commemoration of fallen first-responders. Register online at qrco.de/murveteran.

West Chester also will be the site for the Shamrock Shuffle, a community run/walk with block party, that will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive.

The Northern Cincinnati Foundation’s Shamrock Shuffle will include a special commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. For more information or to register, go to www.TheShamrockShuffle.com.

In Warren County, Robin Kiley, founder of Stand2Serve, will host a remembrance ceremony at the county’s 9/11 memorial, located across from 822 Memorial Drive in Lebanon.

A candlelight vigil will be held from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Friday featuring speakers from local police, fire, and veterans’ services.

A remembrance will be held from 8:45 to 10:03 a.m. Saturday with a posting of the Honor Guard from police, fire, and veterans’ services.

These events are in partnership with Stand2Serve, the Warren County sheriff’s office, local police and fire chiefs, military and veteran’s services, school districts and other community and religious organizations.