Butler County $6M program to offer free testing and vaccinations for coronavirus

As of Monday there have been 16,923 total cases since the pandemic began in March. Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer’s office tracks hotspots throughout the county. She is the point person for this testing/vaccination effort.

“We are excited the program will bring additional options and continue to increase testing access for Butler County residents,” Bailer said, adding there are already 30 testing locations countywide. “This program gives residents even more options for testing as cases continue to rise. In addition, public health will have the option of utilizing the successful bidder in vaccination efforts, should we need them.”

Former health commissioner Dr. Robert Lerer told the Journal-News after viewing the RFP that it “appears to” incorporate a plan that was already in place. While only one provider will win the contract, it does allow for sub-contractors to accomplish widespread immunizations if necessary.

“The plan appears to be based on best practices in public health as I know them from my 43 years as commissioner of health,” Lerer said. “As a citizen, I am reassured that there is planning going on at the political level jointly with the Butler County Health Department, state and federal agencies.”

According to the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, the state issued a draft of its vaccination plan in October, which Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to discuss Thursday. Under the plan high-risk healthcare workers and first responders will receive FDA-approved vaccines first, followed by the elderly living in nursing homes or those with underlying conditions. The shots will be dispensed in further phases after that, according to risk levels.

Jon Honeck, CCAO senior policy analyst, said other counties have used CARES Act money to further the testing and vaccine effort. Hamilton County budgeted $19 million for testing in July, and Muskingum County is giving Genesis Hospital $300,000 to cover the costs associated with testing and the vaccine, as well as the necessary means to store the vaccine. Honeck said there could be other efforts statewide but they haven’t surveyed their members on this topic specifically.

Lerer recommended the county’s plan needs to evolve as the pandemic has.

“Transparency, accountability, monitoring, and continuous search for improvement of processes, with fine tuning as we move forward will be essential,” he said.

