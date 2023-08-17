Butler and Warren County companies rank on Inc. 5000 list

A company with a presence in Southwest Ohio is getting new recognition for recent revenue growth. So are a number of other Ohio companies.

Midwest Shooting Center, an indoor shooting range and retail facility, appears on the latest Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America at No. 1005. It has a location in Liberty Twp.

And that’s not the only local private business finding itself on the national ranking.

“At Midwest Shooting Center, our mission has always been to create a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for both enthusiasts and beginners,” David Sabo, co-founder and chief executive of Midwest Shooting Center, said in a statement. “Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the tremendous support we have received from the community.”

Also appearing the Inc. 5000′s 2023 list are Mason’s Elite Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, ranked at 1,625; and IT Ally, also of Mason, ranked at 1,705. Miamisburg manufacturer Flavors15 is ranked at 2,447.

Centerville’s Grey Matter marking and advertising firm is ranked at No. 998; 3C Industries in Urbana, a construction company ranked at 380; and Human IT Solutions, a Beavercreek IT services firm, comes in at a ranking of 1,008.

Mason’s Interclink Cloud Advisors is ranked at 3,188; Dayton business products and services company MLA Companies is ranked at 3,253; and West Chester Twp.’s Clarity Retail Services finds itself at 3,862.

Miamisburg’s Aeroseal, which has a patented technology to address housing and ductwork leaks, is ranked at 4,381. CDO Magazine, in West Chester, is ranked at 4,421.

The newest Inc. 5000 list ranks American privately held companies by percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They cannot be subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.