Busy day for Butler County deputy who fished truck out of pond, responded to multi-vehicle crash

17 minutes ago
It was a busy morning Thursday for a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy who helped fish a truck out of a pond in Liberty Twp. then responded less than 2 hours later to a multiple-vehicle crash at Ohio 129 and Interstate 75.

About 5:45 a.m. a truck crashed into a pond on Millikin Road resulting in a response from both the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty Township Fire Department.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle unharmed. Deputy Evan Depew, a member of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit, suited up in his water rescue gear he carries in the cruiser and assisted in the the fast recovery of the partially submerged truck.

Deputies cited the driver for failure to control.

Depew then removed his water gear, put his normal uniform back on, and went back in service at 7:15 am. At 7:25 a.m., Depew and and others were at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Ohio 129, according to the sheriff’s office.

