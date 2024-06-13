Busy day for Butler County deputy who fished truck out of pond, responded to multi-vehicle crash

Explore Butler County deputies search river after call for help

The driver was able to escape the vehicle unharmed. Deputy Evan Depew, a member of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit, suited up in his water rescue gear he carries in the cruiser and assisted in the the fast recovery of the partially submerged truck.

Deputies cited the driver for failure to control.

Depew then removed his water gear, put his normal uniform back on, and went back in service at 7:15 am. At 7:25 a.m., Depew and and others were at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Ohio 129, according to the sheriff’s office.