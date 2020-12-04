Businesses face deadline for Hamilton grant program

Today is the deadline for small businesses within the city of Hamilton to apply for up to $10,000 in financial help to see them through the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hamilton Small Business Recovery Grant program was created in partnership with the Butler County commissioners to help small businesses in the restaurant, retail and service industries. Companies can receive up to $10,000 to help them pay rent, mortgage, utilities, physical-distancing supplies, protective equipment and other needs.
Information about the program can be found on the front page of the city’s website, www.hamilton-oh.gov.
To receive the grant, companies must demonstrate hardship caused by the COVID-19 virus. Businesses must be small ones, with fewer than 25 full-time employees, said Aaron Hufford with the city.
The program was designed by the Butler County commissioners, who allocated $1.5 million to local governments across the county. Hamilton’s allocation was $286,673.
“We’re really thankful to them, that they created this program that we can use and push out to our small-business community, because they certainly need our help right now,” Hufford said.
“I expect we’ll have upwards of a hundred applications when all is said and done,” he said. “So word is certainly getting out on it.”
City Council on Wednesday approved legislation creating the program.
Finance Director Dave Jones told council that city employees already had processed about $150,000 of grants.
The application process is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes, city officials said.