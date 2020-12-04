Businesses face deadline for Hamilton grant program

“We’re really thankful to them, that they created this program that we can use and push out to our small-business community, because they certainly need our help right now,” Hufford said.

“I expect we’ll have upwards of a hundred applications when all is said and done,” he said. “So word is certainly getting out on it.”

City Council on Wednesday approved legislation creating the program.

Finance Director Dave Jones told council that city employees already had processed about $150,000 of grants.

The application process is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes, city officials said.