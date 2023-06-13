Business strong at Butler County’s only drive-in theater as 75th anniversary nears

Those upgrades have paid off at the box office, Chancey said. The theater is averaging about 60,000 moviegoers a year and Chancey said since opening in April, Holiday Auto Theatre has seen large crowds.

When the movie industry shut down due to COVID-19, Hollywood wasn’t producing new movies, so Holiday Auto offered some of the classics, he said.

The theater is showing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Some of the future movies include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Evil Dead Rise, Fast X, the Little Mermaid, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Elemental, The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Chancey said moviegoers still enjoy the “feel of nostalgia” they experience at the drive-in.

He said customers also appreciate the low cost of the drive-in theater. Since buying the theater 16 years, the owners have raised the price of adult admission from $8 to $9.75.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Holiday Auto Theatre

WHERE: 1816 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton.

HOURS: Wednesday through Monday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Adult admission is $9.75, children 4-11 are $5.75 and children younger than 3 are free.

MORE INFO: holidayautotheatre.com