Building behind Middletown senior center may be used to house homeless

Several Central Connection members were “concerned” about a homeless shelter opening, but they were “understanding” after learning more about the program, Rodgers said.

For 18 years, Serving Homeless Alternate Housing Of Middletown (SHALOM), a faith-based organization, hosted the homeless during the winter. Local churches took turns providing the homeless meals and lodging for one week. The service was provided at no cost to the city.

But due to COVID-19 concerns, SHALOM has not operated for the last two winters.

Last year, the city “struggled” with homeless individuals sleeping in the city’s police department lobby and in other areas in and around the City Building, according to the city.

“We are working on longer-term solutions for the homeless locally and regionally, but right now we worry about keeping these individuals adequately sheltered from freezing conditions in the short-term,” the city said.

The $56,772 can be fully covered by the city’s special American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of approximately $1.3 million that must be used to house the homeless or those in imminent threat of being homeless, the city said.

The legislation is supported by City Manager Jim Palenick, the Middletown Division of Police and Development Services, the city said.

The warming center would be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., according Rodgers. There are 10 offices in the building and each can hold three people, either men or women, she said.

A larger space, a church cathedral, can hold 10-12 people and will be reserved for homeless families, according to Rodgers.

Central Connections will provide one part-time person for check-in and two security guards.

The part-timer will be paid $12 an hour and the security guards $21.75 an hour. The additional insurance will cost $450 for three months and rent for three months will be $1,500, according to Rodgers. The rental cost will include electricity, water and daily cleaning, she said.

Last summer, the city gave Downtown Middletown Inc. a $49,724 grant to provide six months of unarmed security downtown as a pilot program.

Allied Universal Security Services was hired by DMI to provide security downtown in response to numerous businesses complaining about loitering, panhandling and homeless issues impacting their businesses.

DMI Executive Director Jeff Payne made a presentation to council asking for an extension of the contract, but council wasn’t given enough time to vote before the 30-day cancellation clause expired on Nov. 23, seven days after the council meeting.