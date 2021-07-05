Brothers take different paths, but end up together with the Middletown police department

“It was an honor,” he said of the ceremony. “It felt good knowing he’s going down the right path.”

After receiving his associate’s degree from Miami University in 2012, Josh Singleton said he was drawn into the police profession because he enjoys the variety of the work day, talking to residents and “making a difference and helping the community.”

He worked part time for the Eaton Police Department before joining Middletown’s department.

“It’s a really good job despite what’s going on,” Josh said, referring to the negative climate toward those in law enforcement. “Middletown is a great place to work.”

Brian, who is married to Bridgette, was discharged from the Army in November 2020. He graduated from the Police Academy in May and applied and was hired by Middletown.

“It seemed like the place where a lot was going on,” he said when asked about the City of Middletown. “Hearing my brother’s stories, it seemed like a good department to work for. I like to stay busy. He made it sound good.”

Josh works second shift, while his brother works first shift with his Field Training Officer. Brian will work all three shifts as part of the training, said Chief David Birk.

Birk said since Josh was doing “a remarkable job” and his young brother scored “extremely well” on all the examinations, hiring Brian was “an easy decision. He’s got some big shoes to fill.”