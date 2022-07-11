BreakingNews
Broken down train blocking Hamilton crossings
Broken down train blocking Hamilton crossings

FILE PHOTO: A CSX train travels along the railroad tracks crossing Laurel Avenue Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Hamilton.

FILE PHOTO: A CSX train travels along the railroad tracks crossing Laurel Avenue Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Hamilton.

A broken down train is blocking intersections in Hamilton this morning, according to Hamilton Police.

A CSX train has blocked the crossings at Belle, and Laurel avenues for several hours. It is expected to move before 9 a.m., police said. Motorists will have to take alternative routes until the railroad crossings are cleared.

This issue follows one that recently occurred July 6 in which a southbound CSX freight train experienced a broken wheel while in transit and blocked several intersections in the downtown Hamilton area fir many hours. The six blocked crossings encompass about a mile on the southside of the Central Business District.

There were no hazards to the community.

ExploreCSX to review operations, ‘strives to be a good neighbor’

On the morning of May 27, a train derailment at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton led to the closures of a number of area streets and railroad crossings, but they were all reopened in the afternoon.

Four of the train cars derailed around 8:05 a.m. that day. No one was injured. Two automobile-hauling train cars slipped off the railroad tracks, as did two that were empty, and bunched up at the site.

No hazardous materials were involved and CSX train crews were at the scene all morning to make sure damage was minimal.

