Broken down train blocking Hamilton crossings

A CSX train has blocked the crossings at Belle, and Laurel avenues for several hours. It is expected to move before 9 a.m., police said. Motorists will have to take alternative routes until the railroad crossings are cleared.

This issue follows one that recently occurred July 6 in which a southbound CSX freight train experienced a broken wheel while in transit and blocked several intersections in the downtown Hamilton area fir many hours. The six blocked crossings encompass about a mile on the southside of the Central Business District.