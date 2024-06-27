Broken Barrel, couple’s second restaurant in the heart of Middletown, now open

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The couple now in their 50s met as teenagers working in a restaurant, but pursued other careers — he in construction and she in engineering — before opening a place of their own place.

“We just really love to feed people,” Tracy Teetzen said.

Her husband added, “We have been doing it all our lives.”

The couple moved to the area from Wisconsin in 2016 and after raising two daughters, decided to give their first love a whirl. Along with daughter Cassidy, they and bought a former Realtor office on Central Avenue and went to work on renovations along with Cassidy’s partner, Jordan Coix.

Cracked Pot opened two years ago and is going strong. The couple, who lives above their first restaurant, were eyeing a way to expand the menu and decided a second restaurant was the answer. That is when they bought the second location in the heart of the city.

“We are a breakfast brunch place at the Cracked Pot. Here we will be open for lunch and dinner,” Brian said.

Broken Barrel is in the middle of its soft opening while awaiting the transfer of a liquor license, which they have been told will be any day now.

“We have the patio out front and would like to turn the side yard into a dog friendly location where people can come with their dog and enjoy a drink or a meal,” Tracy said.

The kitchen is open to view for diners, and the restaurant and bar have their own touches of whimsy, including a welcoming flamingo and a framed Mona Lisa holding a martini glasses.

They describe the food as classic American with their own twist gleaned from places they lived, including burgers sandwiched with homemade Kaiser buns and brats topped with cheese curds.

Meals are made with quality, fresh ingredients, which they say makes all the difference.

“Food is so interesting depending on what area of the country you are in. When we were young we moved all over; we are bringing some of that back here,” Tracy said.

They are planning fish fry nights, German entrees, pasta specials and eventually live entertainment on the patio.

“We really have a great team of support. We are very blessed. Cassidy has been running the Cracked Pot to allow us to get up and running,” Tracy said.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. daily but closed on Tuesdays. When the the full opening with liquor service happens, they plan to be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.