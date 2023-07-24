‘Bridgerton’-themed brunch a murder mystery event at Hamilton restaurant

HAMILTON — Queen City Murder Mystery Company will present a “Bridgerton”-themed show at Basil 1791 this month.

“This is fun and it’s something different. You can enjoy a delicious brunch, and it’s just a great time out,” said Alison Rampa, owner and director of Queen City Murder Mystery Company.

“Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery Brunch” will be Saturday at Basil 1791 in downtown Hamilton. Tickets require advance purchase online and end Thursday.

“The show is an interactive murder mystery, which means we will start with some trivia. Then, we go into act one. We have our wonderful local actors come and present the set up and somebody gets murdered. Then, everyone will have brunch. During that time, there will be a crime scene to investigate that has clues in it,” said Rampa, who wrote the show.

During brunch, about eight audience members will be invited to be a part of the show and will be given roles. Then, the participants will be interviewed by the cast members in Act II.

Act II will be investigating the suspects. After Act II, the audience will have all the information they need to solve the murder. An intermission will follow with coffee. In Act III, the murderer will be revealed.

“I’ve loved being able to bring these shows to Hamilton. It’s been an amazing experience. We started out at The Syndicate in Newport. So, it’s really been nice to bring something local to Hamilton,” Rampa said.

A ticket will include the show, a brunch buffet and non-alcoholic drinks. A cash bar will be available with mimosas and other specialty themed cocktails.

Rampa said brunch will be a delightful mix of Chinese food and brunch food items.

“It shouldn’t go together, but it absolutely does. Basil has a really delicious brunch that is so unique,” she said.

Founded eight years ago, Queen City Murder Mystery Company presents pop culture murder mystery dinner and brunches with a focus on shows by or for women.

The company’s shows have included “Golden Girls,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Hallmark Christmas” themed murder mystery shows.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company has presented the “Golden Girls” production twice in Hamilton and the event has sold out both times. “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery Brunch” and “Golden Girls” are typically offered during summer months.

“This is a great way to spend some time on a Saturday. It’s something unique and interesting. It’s an event where you can be involved, and it’s not just sitting in front of a television screen. You get to talk to people, and it’s social, but it’s structured, so you can dress up, have some fun, and eat a delicious brunch,” Rampa said.

Prizes will be awarded to guests for Bridgerton Trivia, best dressed and for figuring out “whodunnit.” The event is ideal for a friends brunch, a unique date, a birthday celebration or fun with fellow Bridgerton loving friends, Rampa said.

How to go

What: “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery Brunch”

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $50 and include the show, a buffet brunch and non-alcoholic beverages. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/656960104357

More info: @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram