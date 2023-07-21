Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, JULY 21

Green Corn Moon Celebration, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Summer series for kids. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

TODAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 21-22

Warren County Fair, at 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, warrencountyfairohio.org

The Ohio Challenge, at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 5-10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Walk-in admission is $5 per adult, 13 and older. 12 and under are free. Parking is $15 with free shuttle and admission for all in the car. ohiochallenge.com

Encore Community Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. today, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. encorecommunitytheatre.com

Rise Up Performing Arts present Summer Intensive Showcase, at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free admission

Cincinnati Music Festival, at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. cincymusicfestival.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade, at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. 8:30-11 a.m. car assembled for judging. Parade begins at 1 p.m. to Fairfield Community Arts Center. Parade returns to Hamilton at 2:30 p.m.

West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rescheduled due to weather.

The Water Show, at Village Green, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3 p.m. Presented by Lane Library for all ages. Wear your bathing suit and bring a towel.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by CFG & The Family, and Gina & Johnny Band.

The Nuxy Bash, at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. Celebrate softball game at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Free admission

Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23

Hamilton Joes vs Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23-29

Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, butlercountyohfair.org

JULY 24

Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 25

The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JULY 26

Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JULY 27

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Ernie Johnson from Detroit with I DIG PIG

JULY 28

Bi-Okoto African Dance Class, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Summer series for kids. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Family Movie in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Showing Sonic the Hedgehog 2. There will be a water obstacle course set up, as well as kids’ activities.

JULY 28-29

St. Ann’s Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, 6-11:30 p.m.

JULY 29

Middletown GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown.11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will perform “The Comedy of Errors,” at Keehner Park Amphitheater, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 7 p.m.

JULY 29-AUG. 5

Preble County Fair, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, preblecountyfair.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.