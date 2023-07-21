X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Entertainment
By
35 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, JULY 21

  • Green Corn Moon Celebration, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Summer series for kids. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

TODAY AND SATURDAY, JULY 21-22

  • Warren County Fair, at 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, warrencountyfairohio.org
  • The Ohio Challenge, at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 5-10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Walk-in admission is $5 per adult, 13 and older. 12 and under are free. Parking is $15 with free shuttle and admission for all in the car. ohiochallenge.com
  • Encore Community Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. today, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. encorecommunitytheatre.com
  • Rise Up Performing Arts present Summer Intensive Showcase, at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free admission
  • Cincinnati Music Festival, at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. cincymusicfestival.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

  • Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade, at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. 8:30-11 a.m. car assembled for judging. Parade begins at 1 p.m. to Fairfield Community Arts Center. Parade returns to Hamilton at 2:30 p.m.
  • West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rescheduled due to weather.
  • The Water Show, at Village Green, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3 p.m. Presented by Lane Library for all ages. Wear your bathing suit and bring a towel.
  • Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
  • RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by CFG & The Family, and Gina & Johnny Band.
  • The Nuxy Bash, at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. Celebrate softball game at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Free admission
  • Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23

  • Hamilton Joes vs Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23-29

JULY 24

  • Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 25

  • The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JULY 26

  • Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
  • Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JULY 27

  • The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
  • Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
  • Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Ernie Johnson from Detroit with I DIG PIG

JULY 28

  • Bi-Okoto African Dance Class, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Summer series for kids. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
  • Family Movie in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Showing Sonic the Hedgehog 2. There will be a water obstacle course set up, as well as kids’ activities.

JULY 28-29

  • St. Ann’s Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, 6-11:30 p.m.

JULY 29

  • Middletown GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown.11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will perform “The Comedy of Errors,” at Keehner Park Amphitheater, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 7 p.m.

JULY 29-AUG. 5

  • Preble County Fair, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, preblecountyfair.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
‘The Hammy Tours’ showcase Hamilton’s murals, sculptures and history of...
2
Best of Butler County 2023 winner True West Coffee a community...
3
Indiana man, 71, is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on ABC network
4
It’s ‘Barbie’ movie release week: Ideas for getting in the pink spirit
5
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top