Bridge rehabilitation project underway in Middletown; some traffic restrictions on Ohio 4

“The culvert pipes and the rock will be used for staging purposes as part of the bridge rehabilitation project. These have been placed to create a temporary work pad to allow the contractor to erect temporary supports for the bridge,” said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 8 public information officer. “The work pad will only extend from the south riverbank to the middle of the river to reach the pier.”

Fuller said ODOT coordinated with the Miami Conservancy District to ensure that the temporary work pad and culvert pipes will not adversely impact the river.

Most of the work should be completed this year, but the project’s completion is scheduled for June 2025.

The bridge will remain open to one lane in each direction, with bi-directional traffic being maintained on either side during construction.

But Carmody Boulevard will be restricted on the east side of the intersection with Ohio 4. Southbound Ohio 4 motorists will not be able to turn left onto Carmody; they will be detoured via Verity Parkway.