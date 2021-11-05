Brent Spence Bridge’s northbound reopening schedule announced

Restriping and installation of pavement tattoos: Beginning at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge. In addition, rolling roadblocks will be put into place. Law enforcement officers will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments. Travel delays are likely and drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

By 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, all northbound traffic will be restored to its original configuration. All four lanes of travel will be open on the northbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge. The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington will be open. Following the full reopening o fall lanes of travel, only short-term temporary nightly closures will be in place to allow crews to complete the final bridge maintenance.

Sunday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 8

Beginning at 10 p.m., travel will be reduced to a single lane on I71/75 northbound across the bridge. In addition, the I-71/75 northbound on-ramp from Fourth Street in Covington will be closed. All four lanes of will reopen by 4 a.m. on Monday morning.