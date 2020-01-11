DeVillers installed as head federal prosecutor for Southern District of Ohio

U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers took the oath of office at the Ohio Statehouse on Friday as he was installed as the lead prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio.
President Trump nominated DeVillers on Sept. 9, 2019, and on Oct. 28, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed DeViller for a four-year term.
Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley led Friday’s investiture ceremony.
“David DeVillers will be an outstanding United States Attorney. Throughout his career here, Dave has been the exemplar of what a federal prosecutor should be: he gives fidelity to the constitution and the rights of defendants, while he concomitantly protects, quite zealously, the rights of victims and the interests of the citizens of this district,” Marbley said.
DeVillers has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio since July 2002, was an assistant Franklin County prosecutor for a decade prior and will bring experience to his new role as the district's top federal prosecutor.
DeVillers also served as director of the Organized Crime/Gang Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and a prosecutor adviser to the Iraqi High Tribunal in 2006 and 2007.