DeVillers installed as head federal prosecutor for Southern District of Ohio

“David DeVillers will be an outstanding United States Attorney. Throughout his career here, Dave has been the exemplar of what a federal prosecutor should be: he gives fidelity to the constitution and the rights of defendants, while he concomitantly protects, quite zealously, the rights of victims and the interests of the citizens of this district,” Marbley said.

DeVillers has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio since July 2002, was an assistant Franklin County prosecutor for a decade prior and will bring experience to his new role as the district's top federal prosecutor.