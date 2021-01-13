Breaking: Redstone Arsenal wins Space Command HQ

“The governor is proud to announce that Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters,” a statement from Ivey’s office said, in a story reported by Al.com. “This morning, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Instillations Bob Moriarity called Gov. Ivey to inform her of Secretary Barbara Barrett’s Space Command headquarters preferred candidate basing decision.”

Explore Dayton falls short in bid for Space Command HQ

In November, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base did not make a list of six finalists to be home to Space Command headquarters, a disappointment to Dayton and Wright-Patt advocates.