‘Bravissimo Broadway’ show includes popular musical covers on Hamilton stage

Empire Trio, formerly O Sole Trio, is comprised of Erin Shields (soprano,) her husband, David Shenton (piano and violin) and Adam Cannedy (baritone.) The group has been touring the “Bravissimo Broadway” show for about seven years. The trio also offers educational outreach concerts and masterclasses to children of all ages.

“We are a classical crossover group, which means that we’re all classically trained artists, but we can cross over into other genres like Broadway or pop. So, we have this Broadway show, because we all have a love of Broadway music, and since we’re all from New York, it made sense,” said Erin Shields.

“David has done some interesting arrangements of all these songs,” she said. “We don’t just simply perform the same thing you’d typically hear. We want to try to do something that’s original, and that’s our own.”

The show will be performed in two, 45-minute sets. The performance will begin with several opening numbers like “Willkommen” from “Cabaret.

“Everyone will probably know every song, because we chose some of the most famous songs that we love,” Shields said. “It’s a really fun show with a lot of energy, and diversity, but we don’t go anywhere past the 20th century. We top out at ‘Les Misérables.’ It’s probably the latest we do. We don’t do ‘Hamilton,’ or anything that’s current, because our voices are well suited for the classic numbers.”

Shields, who is originally from Illinois, said the group has toured in Ohio and they have previously performed in Hamilton several times. In 2016, the trio completed a “Bravissimo Broadway” tour with 26 shows in two-and-a-half weeks.

“The Midwest is home to me. These are my people, so I love coming home,” Shields said.

She said the group is also excited about returning to the Fitton Center’s “warm and welcoming” environment.

“We’re really excited to be back at the Fitton Center, and we are looking forward to sharing our love of Broadway show tunes with everybody there. It’s going to be a magical evening, and everyone will have a lot of fun,” Shields said.

Prior to the show, there will be a gallery opening of three new FotoFocus exhibitions at the Fitton Center including “The Land & That Which Lives On It,” “Unusual Character: Portraits & The Modern Eye” and “Acknowledge Reveal Disclose,” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The gallery opening is free to attend and open to the public.

“The gallery opening will include a reception and a lot of the artists will be on site for people to ask questions, talk to and meet,” said Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center.

“The Land & That Which Lives On It,” “Unusual Character: Portraits & The Modern Eye” were curated by guest curator Kent Krugh in collaboration with Mayhugh. The exhibitions will be on view through Fri., Jan. 6. The works in the Community Gallery, “Acknowledge Reveal Disclose” were curated by Michael Wilson and they will be on display through Fri., Nov. 4.

The gallery openings will be accompanied by an Artist Talk on the same night in the Fitton Family Theater from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Special guests for the talk will include Krugh, Wilson and three of the artists who have work on display in the exhibitions – Catherine Aboumrad, Claudia Kunin and Susan Patrice.

How to go

What: Empire Trio to present “Bravissimo Broadway”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $32 for members; $39 for non-members

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110