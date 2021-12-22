Brad Baker named Hamilton’s 2021 citizen of the year

Brad Baker has been named Hamilton’s citizen of the year, an award that will be presented to him at the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Jan. 28.
Baker found national fame in 2016 when he pitched his business, VPcabs Virtual Panel, to the celebrity investors on the television show “Shark Tank.”
That business continues, but he more recently launched another enterprise, Pinball Garage, at 113 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton. He wasn’t awarded citizen of the year for that alone, but also for his generosity with other businesses.
The citizen of the year in Hamilton is “a member of the community who has left a special mark on the community in 2021,” said the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s nomination form. A $1,000 donation in Baker’s name will be made to a charity.
“He has done more fundraisers to help local businesses than anyone around,” says the submission from Jeff Archiable, the person who nominated Baker.
He most recently offered up his business and put together resources to help people who had events that were cancelled following a fire at Hanover Reserve.
A car show held at Pinball Garage venue was to help raise funds for an animal shelter, and another he held raised funds for a food bank.
Baker also “stepped up for a fundraiser to help Almond Sisters (bakery) when their (business) window was smashed,” Archiable said.
He has had a major impact on the community in these ways, the nomination said.
Baker will be celebrated at the Jan. 28 event that will be at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton.
