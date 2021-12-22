Brad Baker named Hamilton’s 2021 citizen of the year

He most recently offered up his business and put together resources to help people who had events that were cancelled following a fire at Hanover Reserve.

A car show held at Pinball Garage venue was to help raise funds for an animal shelter, and another he held raised funds for a food bank.

Baker also “stepped up for a fundraiser to help Almond Sisters (bakery) when their (business) window was smashed,” Archiable said.

He has had a major impact on the community in these ways, the nomination said.

Baker will be celebrated at the Jan. 28 event that will be at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton.