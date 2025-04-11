Booker T. Washington Center launches $1.7M expansion, renovation

The project is a 4,000-square-foot renovation — which includes 2,400 square feet of new construction — will include new spaces for teens, two new classrooms and the renovation of a kitchen that hasn’t been operable for several years, said GMV YMCA CEO Mike Bramer. When that kitchen becomes operable again, “we’ll be able to feed our children, feed the community, have cooking lessons, things of that nature.”

The Booker T. Washington Center, which is a has been a pillar for the community for decades with people hosting wedding receptions to baptisms to parties. And the youth feel safe here, Bramer said, and ”I think it’s critical for the community.”

The BTW Center is not just brick and mortar, said Ebony Brock, the center’s executive director. “It’s hope.”

“It’s just bringing a vision that we’ve had in our head and bringing it to life, and creating a BTW that will continue to last for generations,” she said.

Chamina Curtis, board chair elect for the GMV YMCA, said the center honors the past while they’re building for the future.

“(This project) represents a shared vision, a vision where every individual, regardless of their background, their age, their gender, their ethnicity, has access to resources and opportunity that they need to thrive in the city of Hamilton and beyond,” she said.

The center today offers after-school programming from 3 to 6 p.m. every weekday for kids in grads K through 6. Evenings are then open to teens and adults. However, Brock said when the construction if finished later this year or early next year, “it will enhance our capacity to serve them all.”

That means teens can now be at the BTW Center from 3 to 8 p.m., giving parents peace of mind, she said.

“You know your child is here and safe, and getting access to healthy food and getting access to homework assistance,” said Brock, adding she and her staff are now writing grants to secure new programming funding on Day 1.

The last major renovations for the Booker T. Washington Center was in the 1980s and Bramer said, “This is long overdue.”

“What’s going to happen here with the families and the youth in this space is going to keep it for generations to come,” he said.