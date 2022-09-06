journal-news logo
Bond set at $1 million for three men charged with drug trafficking, possession in Middletown

Drugs and guns were seized during a search warrant in Middletown. The drugs are valued at about $750.000, according to police. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Drugs and guns were seized during a search warrant in Middletown. The drugs are valued at about $750.000, according to police. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Cash bond was set at $1 million for all three men charged with felony trafficking and possession Thursday following a joint investigation with several Butler County agencies.

Mainer Feliz, 29, of Middletown, Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, 28, of New Jersey, and Emanuel Ortega-Moran, 30, of Pennsylvania, were charged after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Mainer Feliz, 29, of Middletown.

Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz, 28, of New Jersey.

Emanuel Ortega-Moran, 30, of Pennsylvania

All three appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Friday morning for their arraignments and Judge James Sherron set their bond. Their preliminary hearings were set for 9 a.m. Friday.

The men remain in the Middletown City Jail.

Sgt. Rob Whitlock of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) Unit said a search warrant was also executed the same day on a vehicle that had been observed coming and going from the Middletown residence. The vehicle was stopped as it was leaving a Middletown area restaurant and the majority of the pills were found hidden in the vehicle, Whitlock said.

The investigation included the BURN Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the Middletown Division of Police Department.

In total, agents seized approximately 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, valued at $750,000, multiple loaded firearms and digital scales, Jones said.

Whitlock said due to the large amount of pills and guns, federal charges could be file against the suspects

