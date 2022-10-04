Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe

A bomb threat at Madison Schools K-12 campus had sheriff investigators on scene but there were no reports of student injuries and deputies have now issued an all clear notification, said school officials this morning.
Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs told the Journal-News “students are safe” and the K-12 classes have now resumed as normal after classes were earlier ordered in a temporary “hold in place” state where students remain in their current classrooms.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, a student was reported to have been talking about a bomb bringing investigators to the school campus, which has the district’s total enrollment of about 1,500 students.
“All students are safe,” said Staggs. “I can’t comment on the particular details.”
It’s the second school bomb threat in Butler County in less than a week.
On Sept. 28, Middletown High School was evacuated due to a suspicious package constructed, city police said, to look like a bomb.
A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge for allegedly putting a fake bomb in a boys bathroom at the high school.
Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this story.