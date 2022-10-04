BreakingNews
Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe
journal-news logo
X

Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe

News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
District is second in Butler County to deal with threat in less than week.

A bomb threat at Madison Schools K-12 campus had sheriff investigators on scene but there were no reports of student injuries and deputies have now issued an all clear notification, said school officials this morning.

Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs told the Journal-News “students are safe” and the K-12 classes have now resumed as normal after classes were earlier ordered in a temporary “hold in place” state where students remain in their current classrooms.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, a student was reported to have been talking about a bomb bringing investigators to the school campus, which has the district’s total enrollment of about 1,500 students.

“All students are safe,” said Staggs. “I can’t comment on the particular details.”

It’s the second school bomb threat in Butler County in less than a week.

On Sept. 28, Middletown High School was evacuated due to a suspicious package constructed, city police said, to look like a bomb.

ExploreTeen arrested in Middletown High School bomb hoax

A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony charge for allegedly putting a fake bomb in a boys bathroom at the high school.

Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
Autopsy of Fairfield hotel shooting victim to be conducted today
2
Pumpkin Fall Crawl on Main Street in Hamilton showcases small...
3
Fairfield police investigate shooting at hotel where teen found dead
4
Pedestrian safety is focus after Moraine native, a UC student, killed...
5
Butler County commissioners quarrel over panel that will recommend...

About the Authors

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top