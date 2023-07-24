BreakingNews
Body of missing man found in Great Miami River in Colerain
Body of missing man found in Great Miami River in Colerain

By Christian LeDuc, Joel Patterson, WCPO
39 minutes ago

The body of a missing man has been recovered from the Great Miami River, Colerain Twp. police said.

Rescue crews began looking for the man, who was described to be in his twenties, Saturday. He was reportedly fishing near his family when he went into the water and didn’t come up, according to Assistant Chief Shane Packer.

The Colerain Fire Department, EMS and Water Rescue utilized boats, dogs and a dive team to search the water for hours Saturday evening before ultimately transitioning from a rescue to a recovery mission.

The identity of the man has not be released.

