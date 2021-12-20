Blues and jazz concert in Middletown to benefit Hope House Mission

“I always look forward to the music, and the community of musicians that we bring together. It’s so much fun. Traditionally, we have been a fundraiser event for the Hope House, and this year, we’d really like to earmark the money for the women’s shelter. So, I’m also looking forward to being able to give them a gift,” Evans said.

The Hope House Mission does a lot more than just house the homeless, he said, they also do job training, focus on education and health, and teach life skills.

“They do a lot of great work with folks who need the help,” Evans said, “I think it’s especially important right now at this particular time in history. A lot of folks have found themselves evicted because they don’t have an income. It’s been a tough time. This pandemic has really shaken anybody who is in a financially vulnerable situation, so I think it’s more important than ever.”

Gregg Clark, who passed away in 2019, started the event in 1991 to help the Hope House Mission. Clark was the original chair, and he was also a regular player at the annual event. He was also a leader in several bands, including the Royal Blues and the Gregg Clark Group. Additionally, he was instrumental part of the Lebanon Blues Festival. Clark was a 1971 graduate of Middletown High School.

The concert was held at the Sorg Opera House for the first three years. After a couple of years at the Sorg, Blue Christmas moved to The Manchester Inn & Conference Center in Middletown for about 20 years. It moved to the DAV Hall after The Manchester closed in 2011. Most recently the event was held at The Windamere for three years, and prior to that was held at The Oriole’s Nest for three years. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

How to go

What: Blue Christmas concert to benefit Hope House Mission

When: 6:30 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Admission: General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $25 and box seat tickets are $100 (seats up to four guests) Tickets are available at www.sorgoperahouse.org or at Flowers by Roger. Advance purchase recommended. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available. Community members can also donate directly to Hope House Mission at www.hhmission.org.