Blues and jazz concert in Middletown to benefit Hope House Mission

For 30 years, the annual “Blue Christmas” benefit concert has raised money for Middletown’s homeless shelter, Hope House Mission. This year, the event will return to the Sorg Opera House, the place where it all began.
“Now that the Sorg is back to being able to have shows year around, we are coming home to the Sorg. It’s our 30th anniversary, too, so it’s really cool,” said Chuck Evans, event organizer and chair.
Artists from across the region will come together for the “Blue Christmas” concert Dec. 29 at the Sorg Opera House. General admission tickets start at $20.
The fundraiser will feature a talented line-up of artists, many who are veteran musicians, for an evening of blues, blues-based rock and jazz music that will raise money for a good cause. All of the musicians volunteer their time in support of the event. Many of the musicians have been involved every year, including the sound and lighting crews.
The evening’s performance line-up will include Joe Waters, Blues Breakdown featuring Jimmy D. Rogers, Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees with special guest Ashley Baumgarten, The Gillespie Express with Ferris Gillespie and James Clark, and other special guests, including Chuck Evans, Scott Gold, Lonnie Buckley, Jimmy Stewart and Kenny Hart.
“I always look forward to the music, and the community of musicians that we bring together. It’s so much fun. Traditionally, we have been a fundraiser event for the Hope House, and this year, we’d really like to earmark the money for the women’s shelter. So, I’m also looking forward to being able to give them a gift,” Evans said.
The Hope House Mission does a lot more than just house the homeless, he said, they also do job training, focus on education and health, and teach life skills.
“They do a lot of great work with folks who need the help,” Evans said, “I think it’s especially important right now at this particular time in history. A lot of folks have found themselves evicted because they don’t have an income. It’s been a tough time. This pandemic has really shaken anybody who is in a financially vulnerable situation, so I think it’s more important than ever.”
Gregg Clark, who passed away in 2019, started the event in 1991 to help the Hope House Mission. Clark was the original chair, and he was also a regular player at the annual event. He was also a leader in several bands, including the Royal Blues and the Gregg Clark Group. Additionally, he was instrumental part of the Lebanon Blues Festival. Clark was a 1971 graduate of Middletown High School.
The concert was held at the Sorg Opera House for the first three years. After a couple of years at the Sorg, Blue Christmas moved to The Manchester Inn & Conference Center in Middletown for about 20 years. It moved to the DAV Hall after The Manchester closed in 2011. Most recently the event was held at The Windamere for three years, and prior to that was held at The Oriole’s Nest for three years. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
How to go
What: Blue Christmas concert to benefit Hope House Mission
When: 6:30 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Admission: General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $25 and box seat tickets are $100 (seats up to four guests) Tickets are available at www.sorgoperahouse.org or at Flowers by Roger. Advance purchase recommended. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available. Community members can also donate directly to Hope House Mission at www.hhmission.org.
