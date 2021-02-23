Blood centers urge Butler County blood donations after winter storms

“When situations like this, with the bad weather, are so prevalent across so many states, it really takes a toll on the Red Cross blood supply,” she said. “We’ve had extreme weather in about 30 states, and it’s caused more than 15,000 blood- and platelet donations to go uncollected.”

“Here in Ohio, we’ve had at least 20 drives that have been canceled across the state,” for the Red Cross alone, Salkowski said.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic about a year ago, the Red Cross saw many cancellations because of concerns about the infection, Salkowski said. But as things started opening back up, “we started to see our donation supply start to open back up again,” she said.

Masks are required at the centers, and beds have been distanced, with temperature checks for all who enter, and extra cleaning. So, “people are starting to donate again, because they have become comfortable with the procedures the Red Cross has put in place because of covid-19,” Salkowski said. “But those procedures themselves have lessened the ability to collect as many as we had been, because fewer people are cycling through.”

Hoxworth North, located at 7844 Kingland Drive, off of Tylersville Road in West Chester Township, is the norternmost Hoxworth location, although Hoxworth also has mobile blood drives in the county.

Hoxworth’s Tri-County location is at 11812 Springfield Pike, in the Wimbleton Plaza Shopping Center.

“Obviously, we are trying to get people to donate as soon as possible,” Nicolas said. “But the need is going to continue, so if they can’t get in right away, or if there’s not a blood drive coming up near their home or work for another week or two, that’s totally fine. We just want people to get their appointments on the book, and show up, whether that’s this week or in a couple of weeks.”

How to donate blood

Here are ways to find out were/when you can donate blood: