Block of Main Street in Hamilton to close for utility work

“It’s a three-lane street at that particular location and they’re going across two lanes, a through lane and a center turn lane,” said Engle.

They will also install a storm sewer lateral line, which is farther away in the center of the eastbound through lane.

As those two utilities are installed, another crew will install a new water connection.

In addition to the contractor’s work, Hamilton city crews will install a gas connection from the sidewalk, Engle said.

D and E street intersections at Main Street will remain open for traffic crossing Main Street, and northbound North B Street will be open to Black Street during the utility work. Once the utility work is complete, North B Street from Park Avenue to Black Street will close back down to ensure the safety of the Spooky Nook contractors, Engle said.

Rossville Flats is a $10 million complex that will have 76 apartments and four street-level retail spaces in the 300 block of Main Street. It’s expected to open in April 2023. The Journal-News previously reported that at least two tenants are already planned for Rossville Flats: Frost Factory, which makes alcoholic and non-alcoholic real-fruit slushies; and Papi Jocho’s Street Dogs & Cantina.

As long as the weather cooperates, the work will wrap up late Tuesday. However, some rain is in the forecast over the next few days.

The timing, though, does align with the start of the Hamilton City Schools’ spring break “so we won’t have as much traffic early next week,” Engle said.