Black Street Bridge to close for snow removal

Hamilton’s Black Street Bridge is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. tonight to 1 a.m. Thursday.
The closure of the bridge, which spans the Great Miami River from Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill to the former Cohen Recycling, is necessary for snow removal activities, the city said in a release.
It urged motorists to use caution in the work zone and obey temporary traffic patterns.
View current and upcoming restrictions on Hamilton’s road closure map.
