Big Buls Roadhouse for sale, business not closing

After a real estate listing for Big Buls Roadhouse in Ross Twp. was shared around Facebook this week, owners clarified the situation for concerned patrons.
“As many of you know, we have listed Big Buls on the market,” the post reads.
It goes on to say the business, which is located at 2461 Ross Millville Road (U.S. 27), is not closing down, rather, the owners want to sell while the real estate market is favoring sellers.
“The market is up right now so we thought why not throw it out there while things are great? Why wait until we are old and fragile and can’t keep up?” the post reads. “What if someone could come along and help make it even better than what it is now?”
The post said Big Buls’ owners will stick around to help whomever might purchase the property.
“In the event that someone would come along and want to take over rest assured we would definitely do everything and stay as long as needed to make that transition seamless for everyone. If no one comes along we will still be here and we will still be loving what we do and loving taking care of all of you!”
Big Buls Roadhouse is listed for $3.4 million, according to a listing with Sibcy Cline Realtors. It sits on 3.4 acres of land.
The establishment is a restaurant with bars inside and out and routinely has live music. It also has sand volleyball courts and a firepit at the rear of the main building.