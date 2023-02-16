Big Buls Roadhouse for sale, business not closing

“In the event that someone would come along and want to take over rest assured we would definitely do everything and stay as long as needed to make that transition seamless for everyone. If no one comes along we will still be here and we will still be loving what we do and loving taking care of all of you!”

Big Buls Roadhouse is listed for $3.4 million, according to a listing with Sibcy Cline Realtors. It sits on 3.4 acres of land.

The establishment is a restaurant with bars inside and out and routinely has live music. It also has sand volleyball courts and a firepit at the rear of the main building.