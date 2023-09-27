Big Brothers Big Sisters has long waitlist, is making new efforts to recruit adults

With more than 150 kids on a waitlist to be paired with an adult mentor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County is making new efforts to get their message out, and hopefully recruit volunteers.

The group has launched a campaign called “It Takes Little to Be Big” in an effort challenge myths and perceptions of mentoring.

“Today, one in three kids in America is growing up without a sustained, positive adult mentor in their lives ...” states a news release from BBBSBC. The gap between mentorship and youth who need it most continues to widen due to perceived barriers of the time and expertise needed to become a mentor.”

The group aims to show the power of little moments, “making a big impact.”

In support of the campaign to attract mentor volunteers, “singer songwriter, philanthropist and BBBS supporter Aloe Blacc released an original song and campaign anthem ‘Never Let You Down,’ inspired by the stories of matches across the country. The song is available for download on all streaming platforms,” BBBSBC said in its news release.

The song may be seen and heard online at youtube.com/watch?v=HXkqcr4FIYs.

The public is asked to share their pivotal mentorship moments and experiences, no matter how small, through a new digital storytelling initiative called “A Million Little Moments.”

“This tapestry of stories will demonstrate the significance of impact and universality of mentorship moments,” the release said.

There are a couple of social media hashtags to add to any stories being told, and those are #BeBIG and #BiggerTogether.

“We are super excited about this new campaign,” said Scott Stephens, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County. “We know that mentors make a big impact on kids. It is amazing the difference a few hours a month can make. Sharing a little of your time with someone does make a big difference. We are looking forward to hundreds of people calling or emailing to inquire about giving back as a mentor — maybe even some former Little Brothers of Little Sisters are ready to be mentors themselves.”