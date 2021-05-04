Biden nominates Miami director of Native American studies for national council

An already acclaimed Miami University director – who previously won a prestigious “genius grant” – has now been nominated by President Joe Biden for a seat on the National Council on the Humanities.
Daryl Baldwin, director of Miami University’s Native American Myaamia Center and a winner in 2016 of a $625,000 MacArthur Foundation grant, recently learned he is one of 16 appointees for the council, Miami officials said.
Baldwin is a leader in Native American language and cultural revitalization and school officials said he is more than deserving of consideration for a presidential nomination.
“Daryl’s work on Native American language and cultural revitalization projects for the National Breath of Life Archival Institute for Indigenous Languages — and his work with the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma through the Myaamia Center — are having a tremendous impact that will be felt for generations to come,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said.
“Miami is a place for trailblazers and innovators, with humanities at its core, and Daryl and his important work are shining examples,” Crawford said in a released statement.
Miami University is named after the Native American tribe whose members were the original inhabitants of the region and beyond.
Baldwin is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. His forefathers were active in the political affairs of the Miami Nation dating back to the 18th century.
Growing community interest for language and cultural education prompted Miami Tribal leaders to approach Miami University in 2001 to create the Myaamia Center. Baldwin was asked to be the founding director.
The National Endowment for the Humanities chairman is advised by the National Council on the Humanities, a board of 26 distinguished private citizens appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Members serve staggered six-year terms.
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.
Nominees to the national council are requested to refrain from commenting publicly but Kara Strass, director of Miami Tribe relations for the Myaamia Center, said Baldwin has been a visionary in the Miami Tribe’s language and cultural revitalization.
“His experience and ongoing commitment to community-based work make him a perfect nominee for this position,” said Strass.