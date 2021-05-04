Biden nominates Miami director of Native American studies for national council

Miami University is named after the Native American tribe whose members were the original inhabitants of the region and beyond.

Baldwin is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. His forefathers were active in the political affairs of the Miami Nation dating back to the 18th century.

Growing community interest for language and cultural education prompted Miami Tribal leaders to approach Miami University in 2001 to create the Myaamia Center. Baldwin was asked to be the founding director.

The National Endowment for the Humanities chairman is advised by the National Council on the Humanities, a board of 26 distinguished private citizens appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Members serve staggered six-year terms.

Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.

Nominees to the national council are requested to refrain from commenting publicly but Kara Strass, director of Miami Tribe relations for the Myaamia Center, said Baldwin has been a visionary in the Miami Tribe’s language and cultural revitalization.

“His experience and ongoing commitment to community-based work make him a perfect nominee for this position,” said Strass.